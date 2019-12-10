+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
10.12.2019 19:37:00

PharmaForce International: Post-Approval Biosimilar Drugs Encounter Obstacles When Entering into the US Market

READING, Pa., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaForce International's recent syndicated report benchmarks leading Biosimilar sales and marketing organizations in the United States. This study profiles various biosimilar products competing in high-demand markets such as Oncology, Immunology, and Diabetes. One key finding is the delay of select biosimilar products in entering the vastly competitive market. A few leading companies have experienced lengthy hold-ups in launching their biosimilar products.

The report identifies several noteworthy developments as to why these Biosimilar products are facing such barriers. One reason, in particular, is due to the reactive contracts of reference products. The companies promoting these reference products have formed innovative contracting tactics with hospitals to defend their share of the market.

Joyce Wedemeyer, Director of Sales and Marketing at PFI, says "The effective contracting strategies and competitive discounting of reference products are major contenders in the postponement of successful launches of Biosimilar products."

"Companies need time to strategically coordinate the market-entry of their biosimilar products to ensure they meet industry expectations" says Wedemeyer

The report includes more granular insights, which will enable clients to:

  • Improve understanding of the unique commercial approaches organizations are utilizing as they enter and compete in the biosimilar market against entrenched reference products
    • How are the most successful companies organizing and aligning their sales forces?
    • Identify opportunities for improving commercialization strategies
    • What approaches have worked well, and which haven't resonated with key customers
  • Clarify details around the commercialization plans for all companies launching new biosimilar products, and those supporting more mature biosimilars
  • Understand how organizations with biosimilars in launch mode have reacted to creative contracting deployed by reference product manufacturers

For more information on the report mentioned above, please contact Joyce Wedemeyer at Joyce.Wedemeyer@strategicreports.com or by phone at 610-370-2906.

PharmaForce International (PFI) is a competitive intelligence firm with over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. PFI has become the market leader in commercial operations benchmarking and competitive intelligence.

Related Links https://www.pharmaforce.biz

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmaforce-international-post-approval-biosimilar-drugs-encounter-obstacles-when-entering-into-the-us-market-300972365.html

SOURCE PharmaForce International

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

ABB 22.40
0.45 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
SGS 2'612.00
0.31 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Geberit 545.40
0.22 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Novartis 91.26
0.09 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Sika 172.60
-0.09 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Nestle 102.96
-0.89 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Swisscom 517.00
-1.00 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Adecco Group 60.88
-1.04 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
UBS Group 11.80
-1.09 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Alcon 54.23
-1.09 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!
13:52
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:30
Ölpreise aktuell gut unterstützt
10:14
Vontobel: Physische Lieferung bei Leitindizes
09.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
06.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Volkswagen AG
06.12.19
SMI-Investoren bleiben vorsichtig
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Anleger unterschätzen womöglich die Gefahr einer Rezession im nächsten Jahr
S+B-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Schmolz+Bickenbach gibt Details zur Kapitalerhöhung bekannt
SMI in Rot -- DAX schliesst über 13'000 Zähler -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich kaum verändert
ABB-Aktien dank positiver Analystenkommentare im Plus
Roche-Tochter Genentech stellt an ASH-Kongress neue Daten vor
Google-Aktie im Blick: Diese Konsequenzen könnte der Machtwechsel bei Alphabet haben
Autoneum-Aktien sacken nach weiterer Gewinnwarnung zweistellig ab
Canopy Growth-Aktie mit zweistelligem Kurssprung: Canopy Growth erhält neuen CEO
Arqule-Aktie +100%: Merck & Co. kauft Krebsspezialisten Arqule
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI in Rot -- DAX schliesst über 13'000 Zähler -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich kaum verändert
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Dienstag mit negativen Vorzeichen. An der Wall Street kann neue Hoffnung im Handelsstreit etwas stützen. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich nur mit geringen Ausschlägen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;