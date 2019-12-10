PharmaForce International: Post-Approval Biosimilar Drugs Encounter Obstacles When Entering into the US Market

READING, Pa., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaForce International's recent syndicated report benchmarks leading Biosimilar sales and marketing organizations in the United States. This study profiles various biosimilar products competing in high-demand markets such as Oncology, Immunology, and Diabetes. One key finding is the delay of select biosimilar products in entering the vastly competitive market. A few leading companies have experienced lengthy hold-ups in launching their biosimilar products.

The report identifies several noteworthy developments as to why these Biosimilar products are facing such barriers. One reason, in particular, is due to the reactive contracts of reference products. The companies promoting these reference products have formed innovative contracting tactics with hospitals to defend their share of the market.

Joyce Wedemeyer, Director of Sales and Marketing at PFI, says "The effective contracting strategies and competitive discounting of reference products are major contenders in the postponement of successful launches of Biosimilar products."

"Companies need time to strategically coordinate the market-entry of their biosimilar products to ensure they meet industry expectations" says Wedemeyer

The report includes more granular insights, which will enable clients to:

Improve understanding of the unique commercial approaches organizations are utilizing as they enter and compete in the biosimilar market against entrenched reference products

How are the most successful companies organizing and aligning their sales forces?



Identify opportunities for improving commercialization strategies



What approaches have worked well, and which haven't resonated with key customers

Clarify details around the commercialization plans for all companies launching new biosimilar products, and those supporting more mature biosimilars

Understand how organizations with biosimilars in launch mode have reacted to creative contracting deployed by reference product manufacturers

PharmaForce International (PFI) is a competitive intelligence firm with over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. PFI has become the market leader in commercial operations benchmarking and competitive intelligence.

