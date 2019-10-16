Pharmacy Quality Solutions Designates New Teams to Serve Growing Client Needs

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmacy Quality Solutions (PQS), technology provider of performance management services, announced updates to its organization structure with three teams to address data-centric client initiatives. Information Services, Development and Strategy, and Client Services teams will be focusing on timely deliverables, easily understandable insights to maximize patient health, and new outcomes-based measurement.

Vice President of Information Services, John Kellar, will lead a growing Information Services team that includes three new additions, Haley Parker, data engineer, Conor Tompkins, data analyst, and Peter Masters, data scientist.

Todd Sega, vice president, client services and relations has accepted the new role of senior vice president, strategy and development. The PQS Development and Strategy team will focus on creating business opportunities that foster patient care growth. Ameer Ali, co-founder of Teemdock and formerly of UPMC Enterprises, has been added as vice president, product innovation to nurture these projects. Ali will also be joining the PQS leadership team. Paula Reese, formerly a product manager at Highmark, has been welcomed to the PQS development and strategy team as director of product management.

The Client Services team has also expanded to support community pharmacy and payer relations. Nick Dorich is now director of pharmacy relations, and Emily Endres is director of payer relations. Cora Eilders will serve as payer relations account manager. Under the Client Services team, Director, Quality Programs Jesse McCullough leads six quality program managers covering seven states. Neil Donald of Kennis Healthcare Consulting Inc. has also been added to represent PQS in Canada. Finally, under this new corporate structure, Matt Ruggiero has been promoted to senior accountant.

"The expansion of our PQS team prepares us as a company to support and drive new changes in the pharmacy marketplace," says PQS Chief Executive Officer Jeff Newell, RPh. "It's also important to ensure we can respond quickly to our clients' fast-changing needs and help to position our partners for success in the years to come. We are happy to have assembled a group of talented and driven team members with a common mission, dedicated to managing information between payers and providers so patients can receive the highest quality of care."

About Pharmacy Quality Solutions, Inc.

Pharmacy Quality Solutions (PQS) is the leading provider of performance management services representing nearly 80% of Medicare Advantage payers and 95% of community pharmacies. PQS delivers quality insights and guidance necessary to support its customers' efforts to optimize the quality of medication management and use for their Medicare, Medicaid and commercial populations. Its industry-leading platform, EQuIPP™, provides measurement and reporting on key medication use quality measures, including addressing medication adherence, gaps in care, and patient safety. PQS provides measurement insights that are timely, actionable, and simply understood. For more information, please visit www.pharmacyquality.com.

For further information contact David Simoneaux at 919.864.9756 ext. 312 or dsimoneaux@pharmacyquality.com.

Related Images

image1.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmacy-quality-solutions-designates-new-teams-to-serve-growing-client-needs-300940079.html

SOURCE Pharmacy Quality Solutions, Inc.