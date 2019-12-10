Pharmaceutical Labeling | World Market Analysis and Outlook Report, 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Labeling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical labeling market reached a value of US$ 4.7 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 6.5 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2024.



A strategically planned pharmaceutical label assists in consistent branding, conveying critical medical data, preventing excessive regulatory penalties and creating transparent communication with the customer. In recent years, pharma companies have started using value-added labeling solutions such as labels with QR codes and RFID tags. They are also employing clear label designs to effectively communicate the product benefits to the consumers.



The increasing demand for pharmaceutical products owing to the rising occurrence of medical issues, especially among the growing geriatric population is among the key factors driving the global pharmaceutical labeling market. The increasing incidents of medical problems have enhanced the consumption of pharmaceutical drugs, thus leading to a significant escalation in the demand for product labeling.



Furthermore, design and printing advancements have enabled organizations to promote their brands effectively by focusing on the key features of the product and reach out to the target customers. Apart from this, growing environmental awareness among consumers regarding non-biodegradable material such as plastic has encouraged the use of renewable and recyclable raw materials for labeling.



This trend has further led to a boost in the investments in research and development (R&D) of eco-friendly and sustainable alternatives. Additionally, the introduction of inexpensive sleeve labels has also contributed to the market growth.



