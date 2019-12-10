|
Pharmaceutical Labeling | World Market Analysis and Outlook Report, 2019-2024
DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Labeling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pharmaceutical labeling market reached a value of US$ 4.7 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 6.5 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2024.
A strategically planned pharmaceutical label assists in consistent branding, conveying critical medical data, preventing excessive regulatory penalties and creating transparent communication with the customer. In recent years, pharma companies have started using value-added labeling solutions such as labels with QR codes and RFID tags. They are also employing clear label designs to effectively communicate the product benefits to the consumers.
The increasing demand for pharmaceutical products owing to the rising occurrence of medical issues, especially among the growing geriatric population is among the key factors driving the global pharmaceutical labeling market. The increasing incidents of medical problems have enhanced the consumption of pharmaceutical drugs, thus leading to a significant escalation in the demand for product labeling.
Furthermore, design and printing advancements have enabled organizations to promote their brands effectively by focusing on the key features of the product and reach out to the target customers. Apart from this, growing environmental awareness among consumers regarding non-biodegradable material such as plastic has encouraged the use of renewable and recyclable raw materials for labeling.
This trend has further led to a boost in the investments in research and development (R&D) of eco-friendly and sustainable alternatives. Additionally, the introduction of inexpensive sleeve labels has also contributed to the market growth.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global pharmaceutical labeling market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global pharmaceutical labeling industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the label type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the material?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global pharmaceutical labeling industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global pharmaceutical labeling industry?
- What is the structure of the global pharmaceutical labeling industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global pharmaceutical labeling industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Pharmaceutical Labeling Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Label Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Material
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Breakup by End-use
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Label Type
6.1 Pressure-Sensitive Label
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Glue-Applied Label
6.3 Sleeve Label
6.4 In-Mold Label
6.5 Others
7 Market Breakup by Material
7.1 Paper
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Polymer Film
7.3 Others
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Instructional Label
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Decorative Label
8.3 Functional Label
8.4 Promotional Label
8.5 Others
9 Market Breakup by End Use
9.1 Bottles
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Blister Packs
9.3 Parenteral Containers
9.4 Pre-Fillable Syringes
9.5 Pre-Fillable Inhalers
9.6 Pouches
9.7 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 Europe
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 North America
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.5 Latin America
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 3M
15.3.2 Avery Dennisonl
15.3.3 Bemis
15.3.4 CCL Industries
15.3.5 Essentra
15.3.6 LINTEC
15.3.7 SATO Holdings
15.3.8 Advanced Labels
15.3.9 Edwards Label
15.3.10 Jet Label
15.3.11 Consolidated Label
15.3.12 Axon
15.3.13 Clabro Label
15.3.14 Classic Label
15.3.15 Maverick Label
15.3.16 Metro Label
15.3.17 Progressive Label
15.3.18 MCC Label
15.3.19 Mercian Labels
15.3.20 Taylor Label
