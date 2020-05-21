Pharmaceutical Companies Can Get Critical Drugs to Market Faster with RRD’s New Life Sciences Product Launch Solution

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) (NYSE: RRD), a leading global provider of multichannel solutions for marketing and business communications, today introduced an integrated, comprehensive product launch solution for pharmaceutical companies that accelerates the time-to-market for life-saving drugs while overcoming the challenges of a highly regulated industry.

The average cost of developing a drug almost doubled from 2010 to 2018, with a 2020 JAMA study finding the estimated median capitalized research and development cost per therapeutic product to be $985 million. Because it can take a decade or more to get pharmaceuticals to the approvals stage, time is of the essence to launch it into the market once it is approved. And with less than 10% of new products achieving launch excellence, pharmaceutical companies must recognize it is time to update their marketing for a swiftly changing world — a need that is more relevant now than ever before in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To help pharmaceutical organizations bring their clinical innovations to market faster, RRD’s complete solution allows a company to outsource business processes, including marketing content, project management, packaging design, packaging production, print and fulfillment until the product reaches patients’ hands in a highly streamlined manner. RRD offers a consultative approach focused on creating supply chain efficiencies, ensuring regulatory compliance, and driving quality adherence. The platform integrates RRD’s internal technologies and tools, as well as its decades of experience helping pharmaceutical companies. RRD’s technologies, manufacturing, kitting and warehousing are tightly intertwined to support all aspects of a product launch.

"When clients have too many intermediaries, the launch timeline can become elongated and increasingly complex — and while time-to-market is always a top concern for pharmaceutical businesses, the current public health crisis has shown even those unfamiliar with pharmaceutical product launches that speed and simplicity are mission-critical,” said Ken Gammon, Vice President, RRD Healthcare Solutions. "RRD begins working with clients early in the product lifecycle — long before a product is commercialized — and manages the launch with a single point of contact and ownership, offering shorter timelines and reduced cost.”

RRD’s solution comprises a consultative and strategic approach to create supply chain efficiencies, ensure regulatory and quality adherence and a full-service, dedicated team focused on delivering a successful and on-time market launch— all tailored toward specific launch needs.

The solution is part of RRD’s Life Sciences suite of offerings, which top pharmaceutical companies worldwide rely on to execute best-in-class online and offline product launch communication execution. Since 2017, RRD has supported many new product launches. Find more information here: rrd.com/life-sciences

