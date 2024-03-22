Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Pharma Equity Group A-S Registered Shs -A Aktie
22.03.2024

Pharma Equity Group A/S (PEG) enters into an agreement with Danske Bank on the exercise of market maker in the PEG share, fund code: DK0061155009

Date: 22 March 2024

Announcement of the Year No. 9

Pharma Equity Group A/S (PEG) enters into an agreement with Danske Bank on the exercise of market maker in the PEG share, fund code: DK0061155009

Today, Pharma Equity Group A/S has entered into an agreement with Danske Bank in Copenhagen to be Market Maker for the company. The purpose of the Market Maker scheme is to create liquidity on Nasdaq Copenhagen in the listed share, PEG. The agreement to be a Market Maker can be summarized as follows:

  • Danske Bank will be Market Maker from 25 March 2024
  • Danske Bank commits to continuously (>85% of the trading hours of Nasdaq Copenhagen's trading system) up to:
    • For the equivalent of DKK 35,000 shares in PEG
  • The maximum spread between the buy and sell price of the PEG share must not exceed 4%
  • Danske Bank's quotation is made without PEG's interference
  • Purchases/sales are at Danske Bank's expense and risk

Any questions regarding this announcement can be directed to the company's CEO, Thomas Kaas Selsø, by email investor@pharmaequitygroup.com.

About Pharma Equity Group A/S

Pharma Equity Group, a listed company on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange, is fully dedicated to advancing the medical projects of its subsidiary, Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S. With an unwavering focus on healthcare, Pharma Equity Group's primary objective is to bring significant value to Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects.

The company is committed to providing extensive support, resources, and expertise to drive the development and success of these projects. As a strategic partner, Pharma Equity Group works closely with Reponex Pharmaceuticals, prioritizing the advancement of innovative medical solutions and breakthrough therapies. Every effort is currently directed towards ensuring the utmost success and impact of Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects, with an unwavering dedication to improving global healthcare outcomes. Only when the full potential of Reponex Pharmaceuticals has been unfolded is the intention to explore opportunities to invest in other companies. This approach ensures a strong commitment to the current medical projects and their development, while – on the longer term – remaining open to new strategic investments for continuous growth.

Attachment


