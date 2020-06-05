ATLANTA, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pharm Origins Introduces Innovative "On Demand" Dietary Supplement Manufacturing Process in Atlanta Facility

Atlanta based Pharm Origins has pioneered a fully vertically "On Demand" dietary supplement manufacturing process in their growing American facility.

During a time when most prefer freshly made food, many nutraceuticals still have a poor reputation of sitting on shelves for months before consumption.

In fact, in many ways, this is still the standard.

Pharm Origins, based in Atlanta, GA seeks to change that standard.

"In reality, most nutraceutical ingredients are essentially "food ingredients" so we wanted to ensure we were making them "to order" for our customers, much like when you order fresh food" said Clint Winters, lead brand ambassador.

He went on to say,

"We have been able to accomplish this ambitious goal by manufacturing in small batches so we never have a tremendous amount of "on the shelf" inventory. This ensures each product goes from the production line directly to customer fulfillment. We believe this is the only way to guarantee fresh and high quality products."

This process is also providing a number of American jobs as every company function is handled under the same roof, in Atlanta, GA.

These functions include formulating, sourcing, manufacturing, shipping and providing several forms of customer support.

Travis Shoaf, Director of Operations, went on to note,

"During this difficult time we are extremely proud that we can continue to hire and keep people employed in this tough economy. In addition, we are providing skills and training that can benefit our employees for a lifetime including full GMP certifications."

With a 100% vertical integration, Pharm Origins is one of the few companies that can oversee safety and efficiency at every level of the production process.

Nothing is outsourced or handled by outside hands.

"Right now of all times our customers want to know their products are made properly and safely and the only way we can truly ensure that is to manage the entire process from A to Z. Where many companies outsource to cut costs, we prefer to control every aspect of the customer experience." said Mr. Shoaf.

Each unit is hand made, on demand by their certified GMP staff that is currently expanding.

All inventory is immediately shipped within the facility, and nothing sits on shelves for months on end.

To their knowledge Pharm Origins is the first to push forward with this "On Demand" approach and the investment has paid dividends with their staff and facility growing in 2020, adding to the American economy.

Finally, speed has not been sacrificed in this process as most orders are still shipped out within three business days.

You can learn more about Pharm Origins at http://www.PharmOrigins.com

(About Pharm Origins)

Pharm Origins was founded in 2011 and is a dietary supplement manufacturer located in Atlanta, GA.

SOURCE Pharm Origins