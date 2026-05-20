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20.05.2026 05:45:12
Phancy Reaches Strategic Partnership with Huanxi Media Pioneering the 'AI + Entertainment' New Ecosystem
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HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 May 2026 - Phancy Group Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 6682.HK), a leading Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) company, today announced that it has entered into a strategic cooperation and joint venture framework agreement with Huanxi Media Group Limited ("Huanxi Media", stock code: 1003.HK), a prominent player in film and television entertainment.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Phancy Group
Phancy Group (6682.HK) is a leading full-stack AI cloud services platform, providing comprehensive solutions for the AI 2.0 era. Our offerings include SageAIOS, HAMi vGPU and ModelHub XC, delivering efficient and scalable AI infrastructure with end-to-end capabilities. We provide a complete solution from heterogeneous compute resource management and optimization to the deployment of intelligent agent models. These solutions empower digital transformation across a wide range of industries, supporting our vision of building a large-scale and efficient "Token Factory."
News Source: Phancy Group
20/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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Nachrichten zu Beijing Fourth Paradigm Technology Co., Ltd. Registered Shs-H- Reg S
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05:45
|Phancy Reaches Strategic Partnership with Huanxi Media Pioneering the 'AI + Entertainment' New Ecosystem (EQS Group)
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