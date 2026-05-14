Beijing Fourth Paradigm Technology Aktie 129693730 / CNE100005KD7
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14.05.2026 11:15:11
Phancy Group Ranked Number One in China’s Machine Learning Platform Market for the 8th Consecutive Year
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HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 May 2026 – IDC today released its China AI Software Market Semi-Annual Tracker, 2025H2 report. According to the report, Phancy Group (Stock Code: 6682.HK) achieved a 30.4% market share, securing the No.1 position in China's private deployment machine learning platform market for the eighth consecutive year, further strengthening its industry leadership.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Phancy Group
Phancy Group (6682.HK) is a leading full-stack AI cloud services platform, providing comprehensive solutions for the AI 2.0 era. Our offerings include SageAIOS, HAMi vGPU and ModelHub XC, delivering efficient and scalable AI infrastructure with end-to-end capabilities. We provide a complete solution from heterogeneous compute resource management and optimization to the deployment of intelligent agent models. These solutions empower digital transformation across a wide range of industries, supporting our vision of building a large-scale and efficient "Token Factory."
News Source: Phancy Group
14/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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Nachrichten zu Beijing Fourth Paradigm Technology Co., Ltd. Registered Shs-H- Reg S
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11:15
|Phancy Group Ranked Number One in China’s Machine Learning Platform Market for the 8th Consecutive Year (EQS Group)
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30.04.26