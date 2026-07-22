Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’298 0.3%  SPI 20’095 0.3%  Dow 52’225 0.7%  DAX 25’011 0.7%  Euro 0.9266 0.2%  EStoxx50 6’286 0.9%  Gold 4’078 1.8%  Bitcoin 53’905 2.0%  Dollar 0.8127 0.3%  Öl 91.6 2.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171UBS24476758Nestlé3886335SpaceX156888148Rheinmetall345850Sandoz124359842Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Logitech2575132
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Monte-Carlo-Simulation: So sicher ist Ihre ETF-Rendite im Depot
Warnung für Anleger - Buffett-Indikator auf historisch riskantem Niveau
Solana erreicht Meilenstein: Eine Milliarde Transaktionen in einer Woche - wie sich das auf den Kurs auswirken könnte
Unterschiedliche Möglichkeiten beim Börsengang: Das könnte passieren, wenn die OpenAI-Aktie erst nächstes Jahr kommt?
Ölschock 2.0. Wo Schwellenländer jetzt noch tragen
Suche...

Beijing Fourth Paradigm Technology Aktie 129693730 / CNE100005KD7

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

22.07.2026 04:45:11

Phancy (6682.HK) issues positive profit alert for first half of 2026

Beijing Fourth Paradigm Technology
0.00 USD 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen


EQS Newswire / 22/07/2026 / 04:45 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 July 2026 - Phancy Group Co., Ltd. ("Phancy" or the "Company"; stock code: 6682.HK) today announced a positive profit alert for the six months ended 30 June 2026 (the "Period"). Based on a preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts for the Period, the Company expects to record a significant increase in operating revenue. Profit attributable to owners of the Company is also expected to show a substantial improvement from the loss recorded in the corresponding period of 2025, turning from loss to profit.

Solid revenue growth

During the Period, the Company expects to record operating revenue of approximately RMB3.2 billion to RMB4.0 billion, representing an estimated increase of about 22% to 52% compared with the same period in 2025. In addition, profit attributable to owners of the Company is expected to be in the range of approximately RMB90 million to RMB130 million, representing a marked improvement compared with the loss recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

Growth drivers

The strong revenue growth has mainly been driven by the continued upgrade of the shared technology platform underpinning Phancy's various business lines. The enhanced platform capabilities have attracted more enterprise customers and stimulated demand. At the same time, the throughput efficiency of the Company's self-owned and leased computing power resource tokens has increased significantly, accelerating the release of token productivity and in turn supporting faster growth in operating revenue.

The expected turnaround in profit attributable to owners of the Company from loss to profit has primarily been attributable to three factors:

  • rapid growth of the Company's principal businesses;
  • a substantial improvement in sales expenses as a percentage of revenue compared with the same period last year, resulting in a healthier cost structure; and
  • a sharp year-on-year increase in net other income and gains, mainly due to an increase in the fair value of the Company's investment projects.
Phancy expects to announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2026 by the end of August 2026. The Company will continue to pursue technological innovation and open collaboration, further enhance its full-stack AI cloud platform, and advance its "Token Factory" into more industry scenarios to unlock new-quality productivity.

Hashtag: #Phancy
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

225647
News Source: ??????????????

22/07/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Lonza: Ausbruch nach oben

Der Pharmaauftragsfertiger hat sich an der Börse eindrucksvoll zurückgemeldet. Mit starken Semesterzahlen könnte Lonza den Rebound am morgigen Mittwoch untermauern..

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu Beijing Fourth Paradigm Technology Co., Ltd. Registered Shs-H- Reg S

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten