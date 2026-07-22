Phancy (6682.HK) issues positive profit alert for first half of 2026



EQS Newswire / 22/07/2026 / 04:45 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 July 2026 - Phancy Group Co., Ltd. ("Phancy" or the "Company"; stock code: 6682.HK) today announced a positive profit alert for the six months ended 30 June 2026 (the "Period"). Based on a preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts for the Period, the Company expects to record a significant increase in operating revenue. Profit attributable to owners of the Company is also expected to show a substantial improvement from the loss recorded in the corresponding period of 2025, turning from loss to profit.



Solid revenue growth



During the Period, the Company expects to record operating revenue of approximately RMB3.2 billion to RMB4.0 billion, representing an estimated increase of about 22% to 52% compared with the same period in 2025. In addition, profit attributable to owners of the Company is expected to be in the range of approximately RMB90 million to RMB130 million, representing a marked improvement compared with the loss recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.



Growth drivers



The strong revenue growth has mainly been driven by the continued upgrade of the shared technology platform underpinning Phancy's various business lines. The enhanced platform capabilities have attracted more enterprise customers and stimulated demand. At the same time, the throughput efficiency of the Company's self-owned and leased computing power resource tokens has increased significantly, accelerating the release of token productivity and in turn supporting faster growth in operating revenue.



The expected turnaround in profit attributable to owners of the Company from loss to profit has primarily been attributable to three factors:

rapid growth of the Company's principal businesses;

a substantial improvement in sales expenses as a percentage of revenue compared with the same period last year, resulting in a healthier cost structure; and

a sharp year-on-year increase in net other income and gains, mainly due to an increase in the fair value of the Company's investment projects. Phancy expects to announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2026 by the end of August 2026. The Company will continue to pursue technological innovation and open collaboration, further enhance its full-stack AI cloud platform, and advance its "Token Factory" into more industry scenarios to unlock new-quality productivity.



Hashtag: #Phancy

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





News Source: ??????????????

Phancy expects to announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2026 by the end of August 2026. The Company will continue to pursue technological innovation and open collaboration, further enhance its full-stack AI cloud platform, and advance its "Token Factory" into more industry scenarios to unlock new-quality productivity.Hashtag: #PhancyThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.News Source: ?????????????? 22/07/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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