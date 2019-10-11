PGT Innovations Launches New iLab

PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window and door category, recently revealed its 24,500-square-foot iLab, an innovative extension of the business that serves as a product incubator and micro-factory, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 10.

Located at 3440 Technology Drive in North Venice, the iLab team will provide unique window and door solutions to customers with projects that require new and inventive features, custom needs, or one-of-a-kind products. Led by Dean Ruark, Vice President of Engineering for PGT Innovations, departments within the iLab span from design engineering and code compliance to testing and the production factory.

The iLab operations include creating prototypes, developing initial product builds, and, if needed, assisting in setting up mass-production plans for products. To date, the iLab has introduced a bi-fold door, a lift-and-slide door, and a pivot door to the marketplace. The product designs and enhancements seen in these three doors incorporate the features most requested by homeowners. After their launch, the products were added to the product portfolio of WinDoor, PGT Innovations’ luxury brand.

"The iLab by PGT Innovations is enabling the imagined, from concept to reality, and celebrates innovation, inspiration, and ideas,” said Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations. "The iLab supports PGT Innovations’ mission to manufacture highly engineered and technically advanced products that can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions and revolutionize the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces. With this state-of-the-art facility, we’ve brought together an exceptional team of inventors, tinkerers, engineers, and dreamers who also have in-depth industry knowledge. Our organization is excited about the possibilities that can be produced from this team.”

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, attendees toured the new iLab, viewed its products, and heard from PGT Innovations executives and Venice Mayor John Holic. The crowd also saw an impact test demonstration, a part of PGT Innovations’ stringent testing protocols.

"The iLab by PGT Innovations is an incredible new way to offer our customers more options, more beauty, more protection — and more possibilities,” said Bob Keller, President of PGT Innovations’ Southeast Business Unit. "With the iLab, customers will get the prestige, quality, and capabilities of the largest impact-resistant window and door manufacturer in the nation, combined with the nimble and responsive power of our workshop. The iLab allows for true flexibility of the manufacturing and engineering process to fill almost any opening dreamed up by the customer’s imagination.”

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Their highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds a leadership position in its primary market, and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze®, and CGI Commercial. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are the preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

