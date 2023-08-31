Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Petroleum Geo-Services ASA Aktie [Valor: 1684555 / ISIN: NO0010199151]
31.08.2023 22:46:45

PGS ASA: Settlement price of 2020 long-term incentive plan

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA
0.89 CHF 12.78%
Reference is made to PGS' stock exchange release published August 25, 2023 regarding settlement of 2020 long-term incentive plan. The payment has been determined based on a selling price of NOK 7.3604 per share.

Primary insider notifications pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 are attached.

For details, contact: Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication
Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35

Attachment


