31.08.2023 22:46:45
PGS ASA: Settlement price of 2020 long-term incentive plan
Petroleum Geo-Services ASA
Reference is made to PGS' stock exchange release published August 25, 2023 regarding settlement of 2020 long-term incentive plan. The payment has been determined based on a selling price of NOK 7.3604 per share.
Primary insider notifications pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 are attached.
