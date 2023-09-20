Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'121 0.5%  SPI 14'597 0.6%  Dow 34'518 -0.3%  DAX 15'756 0.6%  Euro 0.9597 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'263 0.5%  Gold 1'930 -0.1%  Bitcoin 24'348 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8973 0.0%  Öl 93.3 -1.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Lonza1384101Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343Partners Group2460882Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Arm129235510Holcim1221405Richemont21048333
Top News
Marktbericht für Rohstoffe: Gaspreis, Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. aktuell
Addex-Aktie weit im Plus: Addex erhält millionenschweren Zuschuss aus Förderprogramm
Ypsomed-Aktie gesucht: Ypsomed trifft Liefervereinbarungen mit Novo Nordisk
CRH-Aktie im Plus: CRH-Aktien werden ab 25. September in die USA gehandelt
DAX 40-Papier Siemens Energy-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine frühe Siemens Energy-Investition eingebracht
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA Aktie [Valor: 1684555 / ISIN: NO0010199151]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.09.2023 10:23:14

PGS ASA – NEW SHARE CAPITAL REGISTERED

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA
0.89 CHF 12.78%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Oslo, 20 September 2023

PGS ASA ("PGS” or the "Company”) refers to the announcement on 18 September 2023 regarding a successfully placed private placement (the "Private Placement") of 45,760,726 new ordinary shares in the Company.

The share capital increase pertaining to the Private Placement was registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises today 20 September 2023. Following registration of the share capital increase pertaining to the Private Placement, the issued share capital of the Company is NOK 2,865,931,320 comprising 955,310,440 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 3.00.

Contacts:

Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication
Mobile:  +47 99 24 52 35

***

PGS is a fully integrated marine geophysical company that provides a broad range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation. Our services are provided to the oil and gas industry, as well as to the broader and emerging new energy industries, including carbon storage and offshore wind. The Company operates on a worldwide basis with headquarters in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information on PGS visit www.pgs.com.

 

 


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Petroleum Geo-Services ASA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten