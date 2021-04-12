PGA TOUR Superstore Announces Five New Locations in New York, Texas and Virginia 

ATLANTA, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PGA TOUR Superstore, the country's leading specialty retailer for golf and tennis, today announced plans to open at least five new stores in 2021.The new locations slated for New York, Texas and Virginia will allow golfers at all levels to get on the course with the right equipment, apparel, accessories and instruction.

New store locations include:

White Plains, New York : Crossroads Shopping Center, 459 Tarrytown Road (10607)

Crossroads Shopping Center, 459 Tarrytown Road (10607) Arlington, Texas : Barden Place Center, 4652 S Cooper Street (76017)

Barden Place Center, 4652 S Cooper Street (76017) Houston, Texas : Golden Plaza , 5721 Westheimer Road (77057)

, 5721 Westheimer Road (77057) San Antonio, Texas : 18450 Blanco Road (78258)

18450 Blanco Road (78258) Fairfax, Virginia : 11052 Lee Hwy (22030)

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of five brand new locations," said Dick Sullivan, President & CEO, PGA TOUR Superstore. "Last year, a historic six million players either took up or returned to the game of golf, while at the same time as it was quickly recognized as a sport that provides ample time outdoors with natural social distancing. With these new locations, we look forward to serving everyone from beginners to well-seasoned avids to help them enjoy the game."

The new stores will mark the ninth location in Texas, the second in New York and the first in Virginia. The new additions will propel the company to its 50th location – signifying a considerable milestone in the company's growth.

As part of each store's opening celebration, PGA TOUR Superstore will donate $15,000 to the First Tee of each community's affiliated branch. Community support is part of PGA TOUR Superstore's core values – the company's leadership and team of associates believe that sports, and specifically the game of golf, have a true impact on youth development.

The new store locations will feature apparel and equipment from the company's recent partnership with Women's Golf Day, including shirts, balls, bags and footwear from WGD partners Callaway, Titleist, FootJoy and Ahead. Through this partnership and other initiatives, PGA TOUR Superstore aims to help empower female golfers, including the nearly half a million who took up the sport in 2020.

Inside each store, beginners and golf enthusiasts alike can work on their swing in customer-friendly, interactive simulators, including PGA TOUR Superstore's state-of-the-art fitting STUDIO and practice bays that allow customers to play a virtual course. Customers can also practice putting on each store's custom-made putting green.

The STUDIO provides a premium fitting experience, club performance evaluation, virtual golf and range time as well as the store's traditional instruction offerings. The STUDIO space uses a combination of OEM fitting equipment and TrackMan, ensuring the most advanced technology for customers of all ages and skill levels.

