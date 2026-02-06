Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’466 -0.3%  SPI 18’583 -0.2%  Dow 48’909 -1.2%  DAX 24’491 -0.5%  Euro 0.9167 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’926 -0.8%  Gold 4’776 -3.8%  Bitcoin 50’033 -12.1%  Dollar 0.7782 0.0%  Öl 67.3 -2.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Microsoft951692Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Sika41879292ABB1222171Idorsia36346343Partners Group2460882Logitech2575132Novartis1200526Amrize143013422
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Musk mahnt Geduld bei Cybercab und Optimus an
Zinsunterschiede als Renditequelle: Chancen mit Carry Trades und Zertifikaten
ETF-Sparplan auflösen: Das müssen Anleger Schritt für Schritt beachten
Tesla treibt Dojo 3 voran: Neue Rolle im Konzern
Ausblick: Shell verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Pfizer Aktie 962004 / US7170811035

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

06.02.2026 02:52:05

Pfizer Launches TrumpRx Program To Expand Affordable Access To Medicines Across U.S.

Pfizer
20.54 CHF 0.25%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced the launch of its TrumpRx program, designed to make innovative medicines more affordable and accessible to millions of Americans. Through this initiative, more than 30 primary care and specialty treatments will be offered at significant discounts—averaging 50% and reaching as high as 85%—for patients who choose to self-pay outside of insurance.

The program, part of Pfizer's landmark Most Favored Nation (MFN) agreement with the U.S. government, aims to lower prescription costs for conditions affecting over 100 million people, including migraines, rheumatoid arthritis, menopause, atopic dermatitis, and overactive bladder.

Pfizer is also partnering with GoodRx to provide patients greater flexibility, enabling them to use coupons at nearly any U.S. pharmacy or opt for select at-home delivery options.

PFE closed regular trading at $26.49, down $0.29 or 1.08%. In overnight trading, the stock slipped slightly to $26.44, down $0.05 or 0.19%.

Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?