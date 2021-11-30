SMI 12’160 -0.5%  SPI 15’533 -0.6%  Dow 34’484 -1.9%  DAX 15’100 -1.2%  Euro 1.0418 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’063 -1.1%  Gold 1’775 -0.5%  Bitcoin 52’754 -1.2%  Dollar 0.9187 -0.5%  Öl 70.6 -4.0% 
Pfizer Aktie [Symbol: PFE / Valor: 962004]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.11.2021 22:30:38

Pfizer-Aktie: Was Analysten im November vom Papier halten

Pfizer
48.63 CHF -4.68%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Die Pfizer-Aktie wurde im November 2021 von 7 Experten analysiert.

1 Experte stuft die Pfizer-Aktie als Kauf ein, 6 Analysten stufen die Anteilsscheine von Pfizer mit Halten ein.

Im Durchschnitt prognostizieren die Analysten ein Kursziel von 50,14 USD für die Pfizer-Aktie, was einem Abschlag von 3,59 USD zum aktuellen NDN-Kurs in Höhe von 53,73 USD entspricht.

Der 6-Monats-Rating-Trend weist auf Kaufen hin.

BUY
HOLD
SELL
AnalystKurszielAbstand KurszielDatum
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
48,00 USD-10,6629.07.2021
RBC Capital Markets
 
44,00 USD-18,1129.07.2021
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
 
43,00 USD-19,9715.06.2021
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
40,00 USD-25,5524.05.2021
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
45,00 USD-16,2524.05.2021
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
45,11 USD-16,0413.05.2021
Barclays Capital
 
40,00 USD-25,5505.05.2021
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
41,00 USD-23,6931.03.2021
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
 
38,00 USD-29,2823.03.2021
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
41,00 USD-23,6912.03.2021
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
41,00 USD-23,6910.03.2021
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
41,00 USD-23,6909.03.2021
DZ BANK
 
--03.02.2021
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
36,00 USD-33,0002.02.2021
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
40,00 USD-25,5521.01.2021
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
40,00 USD-25,5508.01.2021
RBC Capital Markets
 
42,00 USD-21,8329.12.2020
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
40,00 USD-25,5514.12.2020
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
40,00 USD-25,5511.12.2020
Barclays Capital
 
35,00 USD-34,8602.12.2020
RBC Capital Markets
 
43,00 USD-19,9702.12.2020
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
40,00 USD-25,5502.12.2020
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
36,00 USD-33,0009.11.2020
Barclays Capital
 
35,00 USD-34,8609.11.2020
RBC Capital Markets
 
43,00 USD-19,9716.10.2020
RBC Capital Markets
 
43,00 USD-19,9709.09.2020
RBC Capital Markets
 
43,00 USD-19,9720.07.2020
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
37,00 USD-31,1428.01.2020
RBC Capital Markets
 
46,00 USD-14,3907.01.2020
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
--29.10.2019
DZ BANK
 
--27.08.2019
UBS AG
 
43,00 USD-19,9705.08.2019
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
46,00 USD-14,3901.08.2019
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
46,00 USD-14,3930.07.2019
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
46,00 USD-14,3929.07.2019
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
46,00 USD-14,3923.07.2019
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
49,00 USD-8,8018.06.2019
Credit Suisse Group
 
48,00 USD-10,6618.06.2019
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
46,00 USD-14,3917.06.2019
Credit Suisse Group
 
48,00 USD-10,6606.05.2019
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
46,00 USD-14,3930.04.2019
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
46,00 USD-14,3919.04.2019
Credit Suisse Group
 
45,00 USD-16,2528.01.2019
Credit Suisse Group
 
45,00 USD-16,2520.12.2018
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
46,00 USD-14,3911.12.2018
Atlantic Equities
 
54,00 USD0,5027.11.2018
Cantor Fitzgerald
 
53,00 USD-1,3619.11.2018
Cantor Fitzgerald
 
53,00 USD-1,3608.11.2018
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
 
43,00 USD-19,9701.11.2018
BMO Capital Markets
 
--01.11.2018
Credit Suisse Group
 
42,00 USD-21,8331.10.2018
Credit Suisse Group
 
40,00 USD-25,5530.10.2018
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
45,00 USD-16,2530.10.2018
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
--30.10.2018
Barclays Capital
 
40,00 USD-25,5519.10.2018
Cantor Fitzgerald
 
53,00 USD-1,3617.10.2018
Morningstar
 
46,00 USD-14,3909.10.2018
Cantor Fitzgerald
 
45,00 USD-16,2504.10.2018
Independent Research GmbH
 
48,00 USD-10,6604.10.2018
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
46,00 USD-14,3901.10.2018
Morningstar
 
46,00 USD-14,3927.09.2018
Cantor Fitzgerald
 
45,00 USD-16,2526.09.2018
Barclays Capital
 
40,00 USD-25,5526.09.2018
Cantor Fitzgerald
 
45,00 USD-16,2513.09.2018
Morgan Stanley
 
45,00 USD-16,2513.09.2018
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
42,00 USD-21,8310.09.2018
Credit Suisse Group
 
40,00 USD-25,5506.09.2018
Morgan Stanley
 
45,00 USD-16,2506.09.2018
Morningstar
 
46,00 USD-14,3928.08.2018
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
45,00 USD-16,2528.08.2018
Credit Suisse Group
 
40,00 USD-25,5528.08.2018
Morgan Stanley
 
45,00 USD-16,2528.08.2018
Cantor Fitzgerald
 
45,00 USD-16,2528.08.2018
Barclays Capital
 
40,00 USD-25,5527.08.2018
Barclays Capital
 
40,00 USD-25,5523.08.2018
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
42,00 USD-21,8323.08.2018
Morgan Stanley
 
45,00 USD-16,2523.08.2018
Morningstar
 
45,00 USD-16,2508.08.2018
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
42,00 USD-21,8301.08.2018
Credit Suisse Group
 
40,00 USD-25,5501.08.2018
Credit Suisse Group
 
39,00 USD-27,4131.07.2018
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
--31.07.2018
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
39,00 USD-27,4131.07.2018
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
--18.07.2018
Credit Suisse Group
 
39,00 USD-27,4112.07.2018
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
42,00 USD-21,8311.07.2018
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
39,00 USD-27,4109.07.2018
Cantor Fitzgerald
 
45,00 USD-16,2513.06.2018
Credit Suisse Group
 
39,00 USD-27,4111.06.2018
Morgan Stanley
 
43,00 USD-19,9711.06.2018
Cantor Fitzgerald
 
45,00 USD-16,2508.06.2018
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
 
39,00 USD-27,4130.05.2018
Credit Suisse Group
 
39,00 USD-27,4118.05.2018
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
39,00 USD-27,4114.05.2018
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
42,00 USD-21,8307.05.2018
DZ BANK
 
--03.05.2018
Morningstar
 
43,50 USD-19,0402.05.2018
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
42,00 USD-21,8302.05.2018
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
38,00 USD-29,2813.04.2018
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
 
37,00 USD-31,1411.04.2018
Barclays Capital
 
38,00 USD-29,2805.04.2018
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
40,00 USD-25,5531.01.2018
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
 
40,00 USD-25,5531.01.2018
UBS AG
 
42,00 USD-21,8331.01.2018
Morgan Stanley
 
43,00 USD-19,9731.01.2018
Morningstar
 
38,00 USD-29,2831.01.2018
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
36,00 USD-33,0030.01.2018
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
 
36,00 USD-33,0030.01.2018
Bernstein Research
 
43,00 USD-19,9730.01.2018
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
--30.01.2018
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
40,00 USD-25,5516.01.2018
Morgan Stanley
 
41,00 USD-23,6905.01.2018
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
 
--27.12.2017
UBS AG
 
40,00 USD-25,5506.12.2017
Deutsche Bank AG
 
38,00 USD-29,2806.12.2017
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
39,00 USD-27,4116.11.2017
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
36,00 USD-33,0001.11.2017
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
39,00 USD-27,4101.11.2017
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
39,00 USD-27,4101.11.2017
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
 
36,00 USD-33,0031.10.2017
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
39,00 USD-27,4126.10.2017
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
38,00 USD-29,2816.10.2017
Barclays Capital
 
38,00 USD-29,2811.10.2017
Bernstein Research
 
39,00 USD-27,4119.09.2017
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
37,00 USD-31,1418.09.2017
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
35,00 USD-34,8624.08.2017
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
 
36,00 USD-33,0015.08.2017
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
35,00 USD-34,8602.08.2017
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
 
39,00 USD-27,4101.08.2017
Credit Suisse Group
 
36,00 USD-33,0020.07.2017
Bernstein Research
 
39,00 USD-27,4117.07.2017
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
34,00 USD-36,7216.06.2017
Morgan Stanley
 
35,00 USD-34,8612.06.2017
Citigroup Corp.
 
31,00 USD-42,3016.05.2017
Barclays Capital
 
38,00 USD-29,2803.05.2017
Bernstein Research
 
37,00 USD-31,1403.05.2017
Bernstein Research
 
35,00 USD-34,8624.04.2017
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
35,00 USD-34,8613.04.2017
Morgan Stanley
 
38,00 USD-29,2806.04.2017
Bernstein Research
 
35,00 USD-34,8624.03.2017
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
 
36,00 USD-33,0023.03.2017
Barclays Capital
 
38,00 USD-29,2816.03.2017
Credit Suisse Group
 
38,00 USD-29,2813.03.2017
Bernstein Research
 
35,00 USD-34,8613.03.2017
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
34,00 USD-36,7209.03.2017
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
34,00 USD-36,7217.02.2017
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
 
39,00 USD-27,4117.02.2017
Morningstar
 
--02.02.2017
Atlantic Equities
 
37,00 USD-31,1401.02.2017
Bernstein Research
 
35,00 USD-34,8624.01.2017
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
36,00 USD-33,0018.01.2017
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
30,00 USD-44,1719.12.2016
Barclays Capital
 
38,00 USD-29,2829.11.2016
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
34,00 USD-36,7211.11.2016
BMO Capital Markets
 
33,00 USD-38,5804.11.2016
Atlantic Equities
 
35,00 USD-34,8603.11.2016
Argus Research Company
 
--02.11.2016
Bernstein Research
 
36,00 USD-33,0001.11.2016
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
 
38,00 USD-29,2801.11.2016
Bernstein Research
 
36,00 USD-33,0019.10.2016
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
36,00 USD-33,0013.10.2016
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
40,00 USD-25,5525.08.2016
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
40,00 USD-25,5504.08.2016
Bernstein Research
 
41,00 USD-23,6903.08.2016
Bernstein Research
 
38,00 USD-29,2802.08.2016
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
40,00 USD-25,5525.07.2016
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
41,50 USD-22,7614.07.2016
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
40,00 USD-25,5520.06.2016
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
42,00 USD-21,8314.06.2016
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
 
38,00 USD-29,2812.05.2016
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
41,00 USD-23,6911.05.2016
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
37,00 USD-31,1409.05.2016
UBS AG
 
38,00 USD-29,2809.05.2016
Morgan Stanley
 
36,00 USD-33,0009.05.2016
UBS AG
 
38,00 USD-29,2804.05.2016
Independent Research GmbH
 
37,00 USD-31,1404.05.2016
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
 
34,00 USD-36,7204.05.2016
Bernstein Research
 
38,00 USD-29,2804.05.2016
Bernstein Research
 
36,00 USD-33,0003.05.2016
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
35,00 USD-34,8619.04.2016
Morgan Stanley
 
35,00 USD-34,8607.04.2016
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
38,00 USD-29,2807.04.2016
Independent Research GmbH
 
35,00 USD-34,8607.04.2016
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
39,00 USD-27,4107.04.2016
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
 
33,00 USD-38,5806.04.2016
Bernstein Research
 
36,00 USD-33,0006.04.2016
Bernstein Research
 
36,00 USD-33,0005.04.2016
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
42,00 USD-21,8305.04.2016
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
42,00 USD-21,8308.03.2016
Bernstein Research
 
36,00 USD-33,0003.02.2016
Independent Research GmbH
 
34,00 USD-36,7203.02.2016
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
 
--26.01.2016
UBS AG
 
36,00 USD-33,0015.01.2016
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
45,00 USD-16,2515.01.2016
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
45,00 USD-16,2514.01.2016
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
45,00 USD-16,2514.01.2016
Barclays Capital
 
34,00 USD-36,7205.01.2016
Atlantic Equities
 
39,00 USD-27,4118.12.2015
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
48,00 USD-10,6607.12.2015
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
47,00 USD-12,5324.11.2015
Independent Research GmbH
 
35,00 USD-34,8624.11.2015
Bernstein Research
 
41,00 USD-23,6923.11.2015
Independent Research GmbH
 
36,00 USD-33,0020.11.2015
Credit Suisse Group
 
41,00 USD-23,6903.11.2015
Argus Research Company
 
46,00 USD-14,3903.11.2015
Deutsche Bank AG
 
43,00 USD-19,9728.10.2015
Independent Research GmbH
 
38,00 USD-29,2828.10.2015
Morgan Stanley
 
38,00 USD-29,2803.10.2015
Morgan Stanley
 
38,00 USD-29,2802.10.2015
Independent Research GmbH
 
35,00 USD-34,8602.10.2015
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
47,00 USD-12,5310.09.2015
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
42,00 USD-21,8310.08.2015
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
47,00 USD-12,5307.08.2015
Bernstein Research
 
40,00 USD-25,5530.07.2015
Independent Research GmbH
 
38,00 USD-29,2829.07.2015
Argus Research Company
 
41,00 USD-23,6929.07.2015
Argus Research Company
 
39,00 USD-27,4130.04.2015
BMO Capital Markets
 
36,00 USD-33,0013.02.2015
Argus Research Company
 
36,00 USD-33,0028.01.2015
Deutsche Bank AG
 
35,00 USD-34,8618.12.2014
Barclays Capital
 
34,00 USD-36,7202.07.2014
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
 
--02.05.2014
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
38,00 USD-29,2807.04.2014
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
38,00 USD-29,2804.02.2014
Independent Research GmbH
 
37,00 USD-31,1430.10.2013
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
27,00 USD-49,7510.09.2013
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
30,00 USD-44,1712.07.2013
Citigroup Corp.
 
31,00 USD-42,3003.07.2013
Independent Research GmbH
 
30,00 USD-44,1725.06.2013
Independent Research GmbH
 
33,00 USD-38,5814.06.2013
Independent Research GmbH
 
33,00 USD-38,5823.05.2013
Independent Research GmbH
 
31,00 USD-42,3003.05.2013
Frankfurter Tagesdienst
 
--06.02.2013
Independent Research GmbH
 
29,00 USD-46,0304.02.2013
Independent Research GmbH
 
29,00 USD-46,0331.01.2013
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
29,00 USD-46,0314.12.2012
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
 
--11.12.2012
Citigroup Corp.
 
29,00 USD-46,0303.12.2012
Hamburger Sparkasse AG (Haspa)
 
--27.11.2012
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
27,00 USD-49,7514.11.2012
Independent Research GmbH
 
26,00 USD-51,6106.11.2012
UBS AG
 
28,00 USD-47,8902.11.2012
Sarasin Research
 
--02.11.2012
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
28,00 USD-47,8916.10.2012
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
30,00 USD-44,1710.10.2012
Hamburger Sparkasse AG (Haspa)
 
--28.08.2012
Independent Research GmbH
 
26,00 USD-51,6120.08.2012
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
26,00 USD-51,6113.08.2012
Der Aktionär
 
24,50 EUR-54,4009.08.2012
Sarasin Research
 
--08.08.2012
UBS AG
 
25,00 USD-53,4707.08.2012
Independent Research GmbH
 
26,00 USD-51,6102.08.2012
Sarasin Research
 
--02.08.2012
Banc of America Securities-Merrill Lynch
 
28,00 USD-47,8902.08.2012
Sanford C. Bernstein and Co., Inc.
 
27,00 USD-49,7502.08.2012
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
28,00 USD-47,8902.08.2012
UBS AG
 
25,00 USD-53,4701.08.2012
Sanford C. Bernstein and Co., Inc.
 
26,00 USD-51,6125.07.2012
Sarasin Research
 
--24.07.2012
UBS AG
 
25,00 USD-53,4720.07.2012
UBS AG
 
25,00 USD-53,4718.07.2012
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
25,00 USD-53,4717.07.2012
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
25,00 USD-53,4716.07.2012
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
25,00 USD-53,4719.06.2012
Independent Research GmbH
 
23,50 USD-56,2611.06.2012
UBS AG
 
25,00 USD-53,4710.05.2012
Barclays Capital
 
19,00 USD-64,6403.05.2012
UBS AG
 
25,00 USD-53,4703.05.2012
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
25,00 USD-53,4703.05.2012
Independent Research GmbH
 
23,50 USD-56,2602.05.2012
Sanford C. Bernstein and Co., Inc.
 
25,00 USD-53,4702.05.2012
Independent Research GmbH
 
24,00 USD-55,3324.04.2012
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
26,00 USD-51,6124.04.2012
Independent Research GmbH
 
24,00 USD-55,3320.04.2012
Independent Research GmbH
 
24,00 USD-55,3304.04.2012
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
26,00 USD-51,6128.03.2012
Sanford C. Bernstein and Co., Inc.
 
25,00 USD-53,4727.03.2012
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
26,00 USD-51,6120.03.2012
UBS AG
 
25,00 USD-53,4723.02.2012
Credit Suisse Group
 
24,00 USD-55,3302.02.2012
Independent Research GmbH
 
23,00 USD-57,1901.02.2012
Sanford C. Bernstein and Co., Inc.
 
25,00 USD-53,4731.01.2012
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
25,00 USD-53,4724.01.2012
Independent Research GmbH
 
23,00 USD-57,1918.01.2012
UBS AG
 
25,00 USD-53,4712.01.2012
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
25,00 USD-53,4710.01.2012
Hamburger Sparkasse AG (Haspa)
 
--10.01.2012
Sanford C. Bernstein and Co., Inc.
 
22,00 USD-59,0509.01.2012
UBS AG
 
23,00 USD-57,1913.12.2011
Citigroup Corp.
 
19,00 USD-64,6408.12.2011
Independent Research GmbH
 
--02.12.2011
Sanford C. Bernstein and Co., Inc.
 
22,00 USD-59,0530.11.2011
UBS AG
 
23,00 USD-57,1917.11.2011
Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
 
--10.11.2011
Independent Research GmbH
 
21,00 USD-60,9203.11.2011
Barclays Capital
 
19,00 USD-64,6403.11.2011
Citigroup Corp.
 
19,00 USD-64,6421.10.2011
Barclays Capital
 
19,00 USD-64,6415.09.2011
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
22,00 USD-59,0530.08.2011
Hamburger Sparkasse AG (Haspa)
 
--18.08.2011
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
25,00 USD-53,4712.08.2011
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
22,00 USD-59,0511.08.2011
Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
 
--10.08.2011
Banc of America Securities-Merrill Lynch
 
25,00 USD-53,4710.08.2011
Independent Research GmbH
 
21,00 USD-60,9204.08.2011
Barclays Capital
 
21,00 USD-60,9204.08.2011
UBS AG
 
23,00 USD-57,1903.08.2011
Citigroup Corp.
 
23,00 USD-57,1903.08.2011
Citigroup Corp.
 
23,00 USD-57,1912.07.2011
Independent Research GmbH
 
23,00 USD-57,1908.07.2011
Citigroup Corp.
 
23,00 USD-57,1907.06.2011
Citigroup Corp.
 
23,00 USD-57,1920.05.2011
Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
 
--19.05.2011
Independent Research GmbH
 
23,00 USD-57,1918.05.2011
Credit Suisse Group
 
23,00 USD-57,1912.05.2011
Barclays Capital
 
21,00 USD-60,9205.05.2011
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
24,00 USD-55,3305.05.2011
Independent Research GmbH
 
23,00 USD-57,1904.05.2011
Barclays Capital
 
21,00 USD-60,9229.04.2011
Credit Suisse Group
 
23,00 USD-57,1911.04.2011
Barclays Capital
 
21,00 USD-60,9207.04.2011
Independent Research GmbH
 
22,00 USD-59,0505.04.2011
Performaxx-Anlegerbrief
 
30,00 USD-44,1722.03.2011
Sanford C. Bernstein and Co., Inc.
 
23,00 USD-57,1916.03.2011
Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
 
--01.03.2011
Hamburger Sparkasse AG (Haspa)
 
--07.02.2011
Barclays Capital
 
21,00 USD-60,9203.02.2011
Independent Research GmbH
 
22,00 USD-59,0503.02.2011
Credit Suisse Group
 
20,00 USD-62,7825.01.2011
Citigroup Corp.
 
17,00 USD-68,3611.01.2011
Credit Suisse Group
 
20,00 USD-62,7815.12.2010
Barclays Capital
 
21,00 USD-60,9208.12.2010
Credit Suisse Group
 
20,00 USD-62,7807.12.2010
Barclays Capital
 
21,00 USD-60,9204.11.2010
Independent Research GmbH
 
21,00 USD-60,9203.11.2010
Barclays Capital
 
21,00 USD-60,9229.10.2010
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
20,00 USD-62,7819.10.2010
Barclays Capital
 
21,00 USD-60,9214.10.2010
UBS AG
 
14,25 USD-73,4813.10.2010
Independent Research GmbH
 
21,00 USD-60,9213.10.2010
Barclays Capital
 
21,00 USD-60,9208.10.2010
Barclays Capital
 
21,00 USD-60,9229.09.2010
Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
 
--20.08.2010
Barclays Capital
 
21,00 USD-60,9205.08.2010
Independent Research GmbH
 
21,00 USD-60,9205.08.2010
Credit Suisse Group
 
21,00 USD-60,9205.08.2010
Barclays Capital
 
21,00 USD-60,9228.07.2010
RBC Capital Markets
 
10,00 USD-81,3926.07.2010
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
9,50 USD-82,3221.07.2010
UBS AG
 
21,00 USD-60,9212.07.2010
Independent Research GmbH
 
21,00 USD-60,9230.06.2010
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
--29.06.2010
Citigroup Corp.
 
17,00 USD-68,3629.06.2010
UBS AG
 
24,00 USD-55,3325.06.2010
Caris & Company, Inc.
 
--09.06.2010
Der Aktionär
 
--03.06.2010
Jefferies & Company Inc.
 
--21.05.2010
Kaufman Bros., LP
 
--21.05.2010
Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
 
--18.05.2010
Credit Suisse Group
 
--11.05.2010
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
--07.05.2010
Independent Research GmbH
 
--06.05.2010
Barclays Capital
 
--06.05.2010
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
--26.04.2010
UBS AG
 
--12.04.2010
Der Aktionär
 
--01.04.2010
Morgan Stanley
 
--26.02.2010
Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
 
--10.02.2010
Frankfurter Tagesdienst
 
--08.02.2010
Independent Research GmbH
 
--05.02.2010
Jyske Bank Group
 
--03.02.2010
Morgan Stanley
 
--02.02.2010
Morgan Stanley
 
--21.01.2010
Focus Money
 
--21.01.2010
Credit Suisse Group
 
--20.01.2010
Independent Research GmbH
 
--19.01.2010
Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
 
--19.01.2010
UBS AG
 
--16.12.2009
Jyske Bank Group
 
--02.12.2009
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
--02.12.2009
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
--19.11.2009
Leerink Swann LLC
 
--19.11.2009
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
--09.11.2009
Der Aktionärsbrief
 
--06.11.2009
Soleil Securities Group, Inc.
 
--04.11.2009
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
--22.10.2009
Credit Suisse Group
 
--22.10.2009
McAdams Wright Ragen Inc.
 
--22.10.2009
Jyske Bank Group
 
--21.10.2009
Independent Research GmbH
 
--21.10.2009
Barclays Capital
 
--20.10.2009
Credit Suisse Group
 
--20.10.2009
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
--16.10.2009
Jyske Bank Group
 
--15.10.2009
Credit Suisse Group
 
--14.10.2009
Jyske Bank Group
 
--22.09.2009
Independent Research GmbH
 
--04.09.2009
Independent Research GmbH
 
--03.09.2009
Needham & Company, LLC
 
--17.08.2009
Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
 
--11.08.2009
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
--11.08.2009
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
--24.07.2009
Independent Research GmbH
 
--23.07.2009
Jyske Bank Group
 
--23.07.2009
Independent Research GmbH
 
--01.07.2009
Jyske Bank Group
 
--29.06.2009
Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
 
--09.06.2009
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
--03.06.2009
Credit Suisse Group
 
--13.05.2009
Independent Research GmbH
 
--05.05.2009
Standard & Poor
 
--05.05.2009
Jyske Bank Group
 
--04.05.2009
Citigroup Corp.
 
--30.04.2009
RBC Capital Markets
 
--23.04.2009
UBS AG
 
--20.04.2009
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
--09.04.2009
Wachovia Securities, LLC
 
--16.03.2009
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
--16.03.2009
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
--09.03.2009
Leerink Swann LLC
 
--12.02.2009
UBS AG
 
--10.02.2009
Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
 
--06.02.2009
Credit Suisse Group
 
--03.02.2009
McAdams Wright Ragen Inc.
 
--29.01.2009
Independent Research GmbH
 
--27.01.2009
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
--13.01.2009
Citigroup Corp.
 
--08.01.2009
Independent Research GmbH
 
--06.01.2009
Soleil Securities Group, Inc.
 
--12.12.2008
Cowen and Company, LLC
 
--03.12.2008
Leerink Swann LLC
 
--25.11.2008
Banc of America Securities LLC
 
--17.11.2008
Cowen and Company, LLC
 
--14.11.2008
Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
 
--31.10.2008
Jyske Bank Group
 
--22.10.2008
Barclays Capital
 
--21.10.2008
Focus Money
 
--16.10.2008
Leerink Swann LLC
 
--06.10.2008
Stanford Financial Group, Inc.
 
--25.09.2008
Credit Suisse Group
 
--10.09.2008
Cowen and Company, LLC
 
--26.08.2008
Wirtschaftswoche
 
--11.08.2008
BÖRSE am Sonntag
 
--28.07.2008
Credit Suisse Group
 
--25.07.2008
Independent Research GmbH
 
--24.07.2008
American Technology Research Inc.
 
--30.06.2008
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
--26.06.2008
UBS AG
 
--20.06.2008
Credit Suisse Group
 
--20.06.2008
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
--06.06.2008
UBS AG
 
--28.05.2008
Credit Suisse Group
 
--14.05.2008
Cowen and Company, LLC
 
--08.05.2008
Citigroup Corp.
 
--21.04.2008
Independent Research GmbH
 
--18.04.2008
Jyske Bank Group
 
--16.04.2008
UBS AG
 
--02.04.2008
Aktienservice Research
 
--12.03.2008
UBS AG
 
--06.03.2008
Lehman Brothers Inc.
 
--06.03.2008
UBS AG
 
--04.03.2008
Lehman Brothers Inc.
 
--04.03.2008
Lehman Brothers Inc.
 
--03.03.2008
Lehman Brothers Inc.
 
--29.02.2008
Der Aktionärsbrief
 
--22.02.2008
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
--18.02.2008
Jyske Bank Group
 
--28.01.2008
Independent Research GmbH
 
--25.01.2008
Citigroup Corp.
 
--25.01.2008
Raymond James Financial, Inc.
 
--25.01.2008
UBS AG
 
--25.01.2008
Jyske Bank Group
 
--22.01.2008
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
--15.01.2008
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
 
--03.01.2008
Wirtschaftswoche
 
--17.12.2007
Euro am Sonntag
 
--19.11.2007
Raymond James Financial, Inc.
 
--15.11.2007
UBS AG
 
--05.11.2007
Sanford C. Bernstein & Co
 
--24.10.2007
Citigroup Corp.
 
--22.10.2007
Jyske Bank Group
 
--19.10.2007
Independent Research GmbH
 
--19.10.2007
Raymond James Financial, Inc.
 
--04.10.2007
Raymond James Financial, Inc.
 
--28.09.2007
Independent Research GmbH
 
--04.09.2007
Credit Suisse Group
 
--21.08.2007
Raymond James Financial, Inc.
 
--15.08.2007
UBS
 
--07.08.2007
Die Actien-Börse
 
--31.07.2007
Wertpapier
 
--26.07.2007
Independent Research
 
--20.07.2007
Lehman Brothers
 
--20.07.2007
Jyske Bank
 
--19.07.2007
Jyske Bank
 
--17.07.2007
Geldanlagebrief
 
--06.07.2007
Volksbank Karlsruhe
 
--03.07.2007
UBS
 
--25.06.2007
Punk, Ziegel & Co
 
--20.06.2007
UBS
 
--19.06.2007
Rodman & Renshaw
 
--18.06.2007
Focus Money
 
--14.06.2007
Euro am Sonntag
 
--11.06.2007
Prudential Financial
 
--24.04.2007
Independent Research
 
--23.04.2007
Prudential Financial
 
--23.04.2007
Jyske Bank
 
--20.04.2007
Prudential Financial
 
--19.04.2007
Jyske Bank
 
--17.04.2007
Goldman Sachs
 
--27.03.2007
Global Biotech Investing
 
--12.03.2007
Cowen & Co
 
--09.03.2007
Merrill Lynch
 
--09.03.2007
Wirtschaftswoche
 
--30.01.2007
Jyske Bank
 
--25.01.2007
Lehman Brothers
 
--24.01.2007
Prudential Financial
 
--24.01.2007
Prudential Financial
 
--23.01.2007
Independent Research
 
--23.01.2007
AC Research
 
--22.01.2007
Jyske Bank
 
--22.01.2007
Prudential Financial
 
--19.01.2007
UBS
 
--18.01.2007
Deutsche Securities
 
--18.01.2007
Jyske Bank
 
--17.01.2007
Goldman Sachs
 
--08.01.2007
Focus Money
 
--03.01.2007
UBS
 
2,00-96,2802.01.2007
Punk, Ziegel & Co
 
--29.12.2006
UBS
 
--29.12.2006
Finanzwoche
 
--22.12.2006
First Albany
 
--20.12.2006
Jyske Bank
 
--06.12.2006
Jyske Bank
 
--05.12.2006
Prudential Financial
 
--05.12.2006
UBS
 
--05.12.2006
Banc of America Sec.
 
--05.12.2006
Prudential Financial
 
--05.12.2006
JP Morgan
 
--04.12.2006
Deutsche Securities
 
--04.12.2006
Lehman Brothers
 
--04.12.2006
JP Morgan
 
--04.12.2006
Lehman Brothers
 
--04.12.2006
Morgan Stanley
 
--04.12.2006
Independent Research
 
--04.12.2006
Prudential Financial
 
--04.12.2006
Morgan Stanley
 
--04.12.2006
Cowen & Co
 
--04.12.2006
Citigroup
 
--01.12.2006
Bear Stearns
 
--01.12.2006
Prudential Financial
 
--30.11.2006
Banc of America Sec.
 
--30.11.2006
UBS
 
--30.11.2006
Focus Money
 
--02.11.2006
UBS
 
--24.10.2006
Jyske Bank
 
--24.10.2006
Raymond James
 
--23.10.2006
Jyske Bank
 
--18.10.2006
Euro am Sonntag
 
--09.10.2006
Jyske Bank
 
--04.10.2006
Merrill Lynch
 
--02.10.2006
Der Aktionär
 
--28.09.2006
Jyske Bank
 
--26.09.2006
Banc of America Sec.
 
--22.09.2006
Wirtschaftswoche
 
--18.09.2006
Der Aktionär
 
--14.09.2006
Fuchsbriefe
 
--08.09.2006
Jyske Bank
 
--07.09.2006
HSBC Investmentbank
 
--07.09.2006
Raymond James
 
--25.08.2006
Citigroup
 
--03.08.2006
Punk, Ziegel & Co
 
--27.07.2006
Oppenheimer
 
--27.07.2006
Needham & Co
 
--26.07.2006
Jyske Bank
 
--25.07.2006
Morgan Stanley
 
--24.07.2006
Prudential Financial
 
--24.07.2006
Prudential Financial
 
--21.07.2006
Independent Research
 
--21.07.2006
Prudential Financial
 
--20.07.2006
Evern Securities
 
--20.07.2006
Der Aktionär
 
--19.07.2006
BMO Nesbitt Burns
 
--11.07.2006
Jyske Bank
 
--11.07.2006
Jyske Bank
 
--04.07.2006
Jyske Bank
 
--04.07.2006
Crédit Suisse
 
--30.06.2006
Credit Suisse
 
--29.06.2006
Independent Research
 
--27.06.2006
Goldman Sachs
 
--26.06.2006
CE Unterberg, Towbin
 
--19.06.2006
UBS
 
--16.06.2006
Punk, Ziegel & Co
 
--16.06.2006
Punk, Ziegel & Co
 
17,00-68,3616.06.2006
UBS
 
8,00-85,1116.06.2006
CE Unterberg, Towbin
 
--16.06.2006
Jyske Bank
 
--07.06.2006
Independent Research
 
--07.06.2006
SEB
 
--07.06.2006
Rodman & Renshaw
 
--05.06.2006
Oppenheimer
 
--05.06.2006
Banc of America Sec.
 
--02.06.2006
Jyske Bank
 
--23.05.2006
Evern Securities
 
--18.05.2006
Morgan Stanley
 
--17.05.2006
Deutsche Securities
 
--11.05.2006
Deutsche Securities
 
--11.05.2006
JP Morgan
 
--11.05.2006
Jyske Bank
 
--25.04.2006
Deutsche Securities
 
--21.04.2006
Morgan Stanley
 
--20.04.2006
Morgan Stanley
 
--20.04.2006
Independent Research
 
--20.04.2006
SEB
 
--20.04.2006
Jyske Bank
 
--04.04.2006
Brean Murray
 
--27.03.2006
Brean Murray
 
--27.03.2006
Banc of America Sec.
 
--17.03.2006
Zürcher Kantonalbank
 
--16.03.2006
Morgan Stanley
 
--14.03.2006
Evern Securities
 
--24.02.2006
Jyske Bank
 
--21.02.2006
CE Unterberg, Towbin
 
--20.02.2006
Prudential Financial
 
--14.02.2006
Bernstein
 
--14.02.2006
Jyske Bank
 
--14.02.2006
Pacific Continental Sec.
 
--14.02.2006
Sanford C. Bernstein & Co
 
--14.02.2006
Banc of America Sec.
 
--13.02.2006
SEB
 
--13.02.2006
Citigroup
 
--13.02.2006
Bear Stearns
 
--10.02.2006
UBS
 
--09.02.2006
Jyske Bank
 
--08.02.2006
Morgan Stanley
 
--06.02.2006
Jyske Bank
 
--03.02.2006
Der Aktionär
 
--01.02.2006
Jyske Bank
 
--31.01.2006
Morgan Stanley
 
--30.01.2006
Goldman Sachs
 
--30.01.2006
Jyske Bank
 
--24.01.2006
McAdams, Wright, Ragen
 
--23.01.2006
Prudential Financial
 
--23.01.2006
Evern Securities
 
--23.01.2006
Morgan Stanley
 
--20.01.2006
Jyske Bank
 
--20.01.2006
Independent Research
 
--20.01.2006
Citigroup
 
--20.01.2006
SEB
 
--20.01.2006
Pacific Continental Sec.
 
--20.01.2006

Redaktion finanzen.ch