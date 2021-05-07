SMI 11’159 0.4%  SPI 14’363 0.7%  Dow 34’703 0.5%  DAX 15’400 1.3%  Euro 1.0956 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’034 0.9%  Gold 1’831 0.9%  Bitcoin 52’226 2.0%  Dollar 0.9025 -0.6%  Öl 68.3 0.1% 

07.05.2021 18:43:00

PFB Corporation Announces Voting Results of Shareholders' Meeting

STOCK SYMBOL:  PFB

CALGARY, AB, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: PFB) PFB Corporation ("PFB" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that on May 6, 2021 it held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") and all matters presented for approval have been fully authorized and approved.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of all of the nominees proposed by management. The voting results were as follows:

Nominee

Votes "FOR"

Votes "Withheld"


         Tally

%

         Tally

%

Bruce M. Carruthers

5,000,345

99.92

3,938

0.08

Donald J. Douglas

4,984,845

99.61

19,438

0.39

Matthew D. Joss

5,001,480

99.94

2,803

0.06

Leslie A Lundquist

5,001,983

99.95

2,300

0.05

John K. Read

4,981,845

99.55

22,438

0.45

Vanessa H. Rennie

5,002,183

99.96

2,100

0.04

C. Alan Smith

4,873,429

97.39

130,854

2.61

William H. Smith, Q.C.

5,000,345

99.92

3,938

0.08

Gordon G. Tallman

4,983,445

99.58

20,838

0.42

The final voting results on all matters voted upon at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 6, 2021 will be filed on SEDAR.

About PFB

PFB Corporation has two operating subsidiaries, Plasti-Fab Ltd. that operates in Canada and PFB America Corporation that operates in the United States. The Canadian segment primarily derives its revenues from the sale of expanded polystyrene ("EPS") foam products, which it manufactures at its facilities in Canada. The USA segment primarily derives its revenues from the sale of EPS foam products, customized log and timber structures made at its facilities in the United States which typically include design and installation services that together provide the basis for a bundled sale of its manufactured products. Both segments develop, manufacture and market insulation building products and technologies based on expanded polystyrene technology; that, when used as components of a building envelope, enable residential and commercial structures to be highly energy-efficient. The Corporation is also an expert in developing engineered geotechnical applications of our products. PFB building products are used in both new and renovation markets in residential, commercial and industrial projects.

PFB Corporation is listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, symbol PFB.

SOURCE PFB Corporation

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16:12 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
15:32 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
09:22 Marktüberblick: Munich Re nach Zahlen an der DAX-Spitze
08:48 Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu aktiv gemanagten Krypto-Investments | BX Swiss TV
07:58 SMI vor freundlichem Wochenausklang
05:54 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 10er-EMA als Signalgeber / EUR/USD – Aufwärtstrend weiter intakt
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
04.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Straumann Holding AG, Swisscom AG, Logitech International SA
mehr

Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu aktiv gemanagten Krypto-Investments

Worin bestehen die Chancen und das Potential von aktiv verwalteten Krypto-Anlagen? Heute zu Gast ist Dr. Mattia L. Rattaggi – Verwaltungsratspräsident der FiCAS AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke warum eine aktive Verwaltung im jetzigen Krypto-Umfeld für Anlegerinnen und Anleger eine wichtige Rolle spielt. Ob die Schweiz, weiterhin ihre Pionierrolle als Krypto-Nation halten kann und warum man nicht den Fehler begehen sollte von Bitcoin & Co zu sprechen, darüber berichtet Dr. Mattia Rattaggi weiter.

Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu aktiv gemanagten Krypto-Investments | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sonova steigt mit Sennheiser-Übernahme ins Kopfhörergeschäft ein - Sonova-Aktie schlussendlich klar im Plus
BioNTech-Aktie im stark Plus: Pfizer stellt Zulassungsantrag für Corona-Impfung ab 12 Jahren
Credit-Suisse-Aktie schliesst leichter: Aktionäre üben Vorzeichnungsrecht für 60 Prozent des Pflichtwandlers B aus - Keine Gespräche über Verkauf von Brasilien-Geschäft
Credit Suisse-Aktie schliesst leichter: Verschuldungsgrad wird begrenzt - Warnung vor neuen möglichen Belastungen
Wall Street letztlich in Grün -- SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX zum Handelsende fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend grün
Shop Apotheke steigert operatives Ergebnis fast so stark wie Umsatz - Aktie bricht zum Handelsende ein
Amazon-Aktie unbeeindruckt: Bezos verkauft Amazon-Aktien in Milliardenhöhe
Coinbase geht Krypto-Kooperation mit PayPal ein - und will den Handel mit Bitcoin und Co. vereinfachen
SMI und DAX gehen mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Märkte in Fernost schliessen vorwiegend schwächer
Verzögerungen bei Solardach: Tesla-CEO Elon Musk gibt Fehler bei der Entwicklung des "Solar Roof" zu

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit