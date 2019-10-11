11.10.2019 17:41:00

PFB Corporation Announces Timing of Release of its Third Quarter Financial Results for the Three and Nine Month Periods Ended September 30, 2019

STOCK SYMBOL: PFB

CALGARY, Oct. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - (TSX – PFB) PFB Corporation ("PFB" or the "Corporation") will release its third quarter financial results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019 after the market close on Thursday October 24, 2019.

About PFB

PFB Corporation has two operating subsidiaries, Plasti-Fab Ltd. that operates in Canada and PFB America Corporation that operates in the United States. The Canadian segment primarily derives its revenues from the sale of expanded polystyrene ("EPS") foam products, which it manufactures at its facilities in Canada. The USA segment primarily derives its revenues from the sale of EPS foam products, customized log and timber structures made at its facilities in the United States which typically include design and installation services that together provide the basis for a bundled sale of its manufactured products. Both segments develop, manufacture and market insulation building products and technologies based on expanded polystyrene technology; that, when used as components of a building envelope, enable residential and commercial structures to be highly energy-efficient. We are also experts in engineered geotechnical applications of our products. PFB building products are used in both new and renovation markets in residential, commercial and industrial projects.

PFB Corporation is listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, symbol PFB.

SOURCE PFB Corporation

