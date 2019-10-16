PetSmart® Launches New Doggie Day Camp Format, The Ultimate Experience

New Structured Play Program Provides Pups with More Cognitive and Physical Enrichment

BURLINGTON, ON, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - PetSmart, the leading pet specialty retailer in Canada, is taking Doggie Day Camp to a whole new level. Starting this week, PetSmart is elevating its current Doggie Day Camp programming with a brand-new format, including an updated and enriching curriculum. With the help of The Dog Gurus®, published authors and experts on off-leash dog play, PetSmart transformed its current off-leash all day playgroups into a structured play program format called The Ultimate Experience.

"Over time, pet and pet parent needs have changed, and with that the need for a day camp offering that ensures pets are engaged throughout the day with a variety of activities that are fun for them, but also excellent for their development," said Debbie Beisswanger, vice president of services, PetSmart. "That's why we've updated our popular Doggie Day Camp program to create The Ultimate Experience for the pets in our care."

PetSmart's Doggie Day Camp offers dogs a fun and safe place to exercise and play while their pet parents are away during the day. The program currently offers off-leash all day play to allow for exercise and socialization among dogs. Through this program update, PetSmart is implementing activities and healthy interactions that are more structured and offer cognitive, physical and sensory enrichment that enhance pets' overall well-being.

"When deciding what kind of activities to incorporate into the Ultimate Doggie Day Camp Experience, we pursued activities in partnership with The Dog Gurus® that were not only fun and engaging, but would also provide social and mental stimulation, as well as maximize the benefits of off-leash play and provide our associates with a fun and engaging curriculum to deliver," said Beisswanger.

The Ultimate Experience will provide pets with a structured day of hourly enrichment meant to stimulate pets and provide the opportunity for store associates to build stronger, more positive relationships with canine campers through activities such as a variety of mentally stimulating games, story time, "yappy hour," fun tricks, rest and relaxation and bubble time.

"Dogs typically need between 30 minutes to two hours of any physical activity each day, whether it's walking, running or chasing a toy," said Jordan Cassidy, DVM, resident veterinarian, PetSmart. "Exercise doesn't need to happen all at once so pet parents are encouraged to split activities up throughout the day to avoid tiring out pets. Doggie Day Camp does just that by incorporating up to two hours of physical activity broken up into morning and afternoon sessions."

"The goal of Doggie Day Camp is to provide a day filled with structured sessions that include mentally stimulating games, bonding activities and moments of rest and relaxation," Beisswanger said. "We're really excited about this new format and can't wait for pet parents to check it out."

Pet Parents Invited to Learn More about Doggie Day Camp, The Ultimate Experience

On Saturday, Oct. 19, PetSmart is hosting in-store sneak peeks in all of its PetsHotel locations from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Customers are invited to watch live demos of The Ultimate Experience. The event will highlight the new program features, provide customers with a 50 per cent off a Day of Play coupon for their next visit, educational flyers and free dog-friendly ice cream for pets while supplies last.

For more information about Doggie Day Camp, The Ultimate Experience or to reserve a day of play, visit https://services.petsmart.ca/doggie-day-camp or download the PetSmart Mobile App.

About PetSmart®

In Canada, PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart employs approximately 4,800 associates and operates more than 140 pet stores in Canada, as well as eight in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding at PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with more than 200 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 300,000 adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

SOURCE PetSmart Canada