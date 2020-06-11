PetScreening and Avenue5 Residential Announce Partnership

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PetScreening , a first-of-its-kind screening platform that empowers property managers to outsource their pet risk assessment and assistance animal validation processes at no charge, today announced it has partnered with Avenue5 Residential to offer its platform at more than 70,000 apartment homes spanning over 370 multifamily properties across the nation.

Avenue5 is a Seattle-based multifamily management company that has been named a top 15 national finalist on the Best Places to Work Multifamily™ list, certified as a Great Place to Work®, and ranked as one of the 100 fastest-growing private companies in Washington list by The Puget Sound Business Journal. The firm is currently ranked at position 15 on the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) Top 50 Managers List. Avenue5 first piloted the PetScreening platform at select properties under management, and is offering the program to its full portfolio this month.

"As a manager of pet-friendly apartment properties nationwide, the PetScreening platform helps us to make our apartment homes more welcoming for pets and support our residents by ensuring that they are aware of our pet policies," said Stephanie Thornberg, senior risk manager for Avenue5 Residential. "By assisting us in implementing consistent pet policies, generating efficiencies, and streamlining our pet-related processes, PetScreening will help our property teams to focus on better serving the needs of our residents."

Under the PetScreening platform, a pet-owning applicant pays a nominal fee at the time they apply for a rental home and enters information about their pet(s) into the only centralized pet-screening database to analyze rental housing-related risk. The platform weighs various pet-related factors, including a property's specific restrictions, such as breed, weight, and age. This serves as a streamlined way to comprehensively assess a specific pet and pet owner who wants to live at a rental property. Non-pet-owning residents also fill out a free profile to demonstrate they are aware of the property rules should they acquire or sit for a pet/animal during their stay.

Each pet profile also reflects animal-related incidents reported by property managers while a pet is living at their property. Examples include animal bites, property damage, or any owner issues, such as repeat noise complaints, off-leash offenders, or unauthorized pets. These registered incidents will follow the animal and its owner in perpetuity so that the next property manager can review the incident log and use it at their discretion. Property management providers may learn more about the platform, which carries no cost for property management teams, at PetScreening.com .

"We are extremely excited and eager to partner with Avenue5," said John Bradford, chief executive officer and founder of PetScreening. "The company has grown exponentially over the past several years and has always exhibited a forward-thinking approach. We're thrilled that they have adopted our platform to help increase resident accountability and create the most pet-friendly, pet-responsible atmosphere at their communities. Avenue5's onsite teams immediately benefit in the form of liability mitigation and the time recovered from leaning on the platform to handle verification procedures. We look forward to this partnership."

About PetScreening

PetScreening™ helps property managers and housing providers manage residents' pets and assistance animals for free while generating more opportunities for pet-related revenue. The proprietary screening platform adds an additional layer of liability protection by having a standardized process when dealing with household pets and assistance animals. It also helps with assistance animal accommodation request validation through a comprehensive legal and FHAct/HUD guideline review process. The end result for each pet application is a Pet Profile with FIDO Score ™ based on pet specific information such as breed, pictures, weight, vaccination records, and behaviors.

About Avenue5 Residential

Avenue5, a multifamily property management services firm, oversees more than 370 properties and 70,000 units in 13 states. The company is headquartered in Seattle, and has offices in Denver, Orange County, Phoenix, Portland, Salt Lake City, San Diego, Spokane, and greater Washington, DC. In addition, Avenue5's local experts are based in key markets including Northern California, Reno, Las Vegas, Colorado Springs, Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, and Baltimore. Avenue5 employs about 1,800 associates nationwide. For more information, visit www.avenue5.com .

