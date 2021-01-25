SMI 10’926 -0.1%  SPI 13’534 -0.2%  Dow 30’878 -0.4%  DAX 13’644 -1.7%  Euro 1.0784 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’553 -1.4%  Gold 1’858 0.3%  Bitcoin 29’993 4.9%  Dollar 0.8881 0.3%  Öl 55.6 0.6% 

Pets-online.ca is celebrating the opening of its English-speaking online store, located on the South Shore of Montreal

The Quebec family business is deploying its online store concept to English-speaking customers in Quebec and for the other English Canadian provinces.

GREENFIELD PARK, QC, Jan. 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Pets-online.ca is pleased to announce today the official opening of a brand new website available to all English-speaking customers in Canada who use products for cats and dogs. With more than 21,000 items specifically intended for products and accessories for dogs and cats. Pets-Online also has specialties for the grooming and veterinary world.

Pets-online offers a wide range of free pet advice, including professional advice for people new to the grooming world who want to make the best equipment choices for grooming for fun or to open his own grooming salon.

The ease of meeting your needs without even moving, delivery is fast and efficient

Our customers can shop online and then pick up their purchases in-store or have them delivered to their home or business. Following the opening of our new English-speaking online store, which is located close to major metropolitan highways, residential and commercial customers can easily find advice for their needs in specialized grooming products at our store 7 days a week, says Mr Alain Cousineau, CEO of Pets-online.ca

Several big names in the field of professional grooming have joined pets-online

Specializing in the distribution of products and grooming equipment for cats and dogs, pets-online works with several manufacturers around the world to have the best possible variety of equipment for the field of grooming. Prestigious manufacturer companies work in collaboration with pets-online, such as: Andis, Wahl, Heiniger, Metro vacuum, Gain groooming and many others. Under these manufacturers, you will find several equipment such as: grooming scissors, animal groomer clippers, grooming tables, grooming baths, dog dryers, professional animal shampoos and many other specialized products such as dog and cat toys, pet cages, dog clothes, dog and cat food, leash collars and animal harnesses.

The growth of the company, made it possible to cover the needs of customers across Canada

Constantly expanding for several years, Pets-online.ca has grown from a single store to a mega warehouse in the province of Quebec. This Quebec family business has, since the beginning, implemented several strategies that have made it possible to stand out from the competition and meet the needs of a large growing number of animal enthusiasts, while adapting to customer expectations.

The Pets-online.ca strategy has made it possible to become one of the most important distributors of professional grooming equipment and accessories for dogs and cats in Quebec.

321-A Lawrence

Greenfield Park, Quebec, J4V2Z5

Working hours:

Monday to Friday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m

Givaudan 3’679.00
2.05 %
Swisscom 477.40
1.70 %
Alcon 66.42
1.47 %
Lonza Grp 607.40
1.37 %
Nestle 101.80
0.77 %
UBS Group 12.92
-1.75 %
Swiss Life Hldg 417.60
-1.99 %
Zurich Insur Gr 361.60
-2.06 %
LafargeHolcim 49.02
-2.31 %
CieFinRichemont 82.86
-3.04 %
pagehit