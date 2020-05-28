PetroShale Announces Financial and Operating Results for First Quarter 2020 and Provides Financial Update

CALGARY, May 27, 2020 /CNW/ - PetroShale Inc. ("PetroShale" or the "Company") (TSXV: PSH, OTCQX: PSHIF) is pleased to announce our financial and operating results for the three month period ended March 31, 2020.

Q1 2020 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

PetroShale's first quarter 2020 production averaged 14,275 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("Boe/d"); reflecting new wells that came on-stream during the latter part of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020, with volumes increasing 183% over the same period in 2019 and 17% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.





Revenue totaled $49.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, which is 130% higher than the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to increasing production levels, and slightly offset by lower WTI benchmark prices in the period.





in the first quarter of 2020, which is 130% higher than the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to increasing production levels, and slightly offset by lower WTI benchmark prices in the period. Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $25.0 million ( $0.13 per fully diluted share) was 161% higher than the first quarter of 2019 ( $9.6 million , $0.05 per fully diluted share), reflecting the increase in revenues and lower G&A and workover costs per Boe.





of ( per fully diluted share) was 161% higher than the first quarter of 2019 ( , per fully diluted share), reflecting the increase in revenues and lower G&A and workover costs per Boe. Operating netback 1 of $19.98 per Boe was 16% lower in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, reflecting the impact of lower WTI benchmark prices, partially offset by lower workover costs and a realized gain on financial derivatives.





of per Boe was 16% lower in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, reflecting the impact of lower WTI benchmark prices, partially offset by lower workover costs and a realized gain on financial derivatives. Net general and administrative ("G&A") expenses declined 24% on an absolute basis and 74% on a per Boe basis relative to the first quarter of 2019, as a result of the increase in production volumes and a lean administrative structure.





Net loss totaled $17.3 million ( $0.09 per fully diluted share) in the quarter, reflecting a non-cash accounting charge against our oil and natural gas assets of $24.0 million due to the recent decline in oil prices; compared to a loss of $1.0 million ($nil per fully diluted share) in the comparable period of 2019.





( per fully diluted share) in the quarter, reflecting a non-cash accounting charge against our oil and natural gas assets of due to the recent decline in oil prices; compared to a loss of ($nil per fully diluted share) in the comparable period of 2019. Capital expenditures totaled approximately $23.5 million , which included participation in the completion of 2.9 net non-operated wells as well as operated workover activity. Capital expenditures for the remainder of the year have been reduced to $6.0 million to maximize free cash flow.

RECENT EVENTS

On May 27, 2020 , PetroShale's senior lenders confirmed the existing borrowing capacity on the Company's credit facility at US$177.5 million and extended its maturity date to June, 2022.





, PetroShale's senior lenders confirmed the existing borrowing capacity on the Company's credit facility at and extended its maturity date to June, 2022. Toward the end of the period as COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic and oil prices began a sharp decline, PetroShale took quick and decisive action to protect its business and prioritize the health and safety of its employees, partners and communities in which it operates. The Company introduced measures, such as remote working protocols, to protect the business and well-being of all employees and contractors while maintaining safe operations and business continuity during these challenging conditions.





Subsequent to the end of the quarter, PetroShale implemented meaningful cost-saving initiatives, including operating cost reductions of $2.4 million and G&A reductions of $700,000 on an annual basis. In addition, the Company elected to settle its first quarter 2020 Preferred Share dividend payment of US$1.7 million ( $2.4 million ) in kind rather than with cash, helping to preserve liquidity through this period of severe commodity price weakness.





and G&A reductions of on an annual basis. In addition, the Company elected to settle its first quarter 2020 Preferred Share dividend payment of ( ) in kind rather than with cash, helping to preserve liquidity through this period of severe commodity price weakness. PetroShale has been actively pursuing additional financial oil price hedges providing significant price protection through the remainder of the year.



FINANCIAL & OPERATING REVIEW



Three months ended FINANCIAL

(in thousands, except per share & share data) March 31,

2020 March 31,

2019 Petroleum and natural gas revenue $ 49,110 $ 21,326 Cash provided by operating activities 38,837 20,210 Net loss (17,266) (996) Per share - diluted (0.09) (0.00) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 25,027 9,581 Capital expenditures 23,537 46,089 Net debt(1) $ 363,089 $ 213,720 Common shares outstanding



Weighted average – basic 188,937,046 191,758,236 Weighted average – diluted 191,940,212 191,758,236





OPERATING



Daily production volumes(2)



Crude oil (Bbls/d) 10,155 3,584 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 12,230 4,892 Natural gas liquids (Bbls/d) 2,081 636 Barrels of oil equivalent (Boe/d) 14,275 5,036





Average realized prices



Crude oil ($/Bbl) $ 53.95 $ 64.10 Natural gas ($/Mcf) 2.02 3.68 Natural gas liquids ($/Bbl) 7.82 18.81 Barrels of oil equivalent ($/Boe) $ 37.81 $ 51.56









Three months ended

March 31,

2020 March 31,

2019 Operating netback ($/Boe) (1)



Petroleum and natural gas revenue $ 37.81 $ 47.06 Royalties (7.08) (9.04) Realized gain on financial derivatives 0.48 - Lease operating costs (5.03) (5.34) Workover expense (0.69) (3.37) Production taxes (3.12) (3.55) Transportation expense (2.39) (1.90) Operating netback(1) $ 19.98 $ 23.86 Operating netback prior to hedging(1) $ 19.50 $ 23.86





MESSAGE FROM THE CEO

Through the first quarter of 2020, PetroShale demonstrated meaningful growth year-over-year across all key metrics, including production, revenue, cash flow provided by operating activities and Adjusted EBITDA1. While we continue to demonstrate strong execution of our strategy, the 16% decline in benchmark crude oil prices during the period muted the positive impact of our operational performance, and the further deterioration of oil prices necessitated an immediate response. After COVID-19 was declared a pandemic in March, the resultant impact on global oil demand was severe, further weakening a commodity that had already been subject to oversupply following a crude oil price war between various OPEC+ nations.

PetroShale responded quickly to the current health crisis and macro-economic realities. We implemented modified work practices to meet appropriate health and safety standards across both our office and field locations, including heightened hygiene and disinfection practices, physical distancing, team separation and staggered work hours where possible, as well as remote and work-from-home protocols. I am pleased to report that we were able to implement these measures with no discernible impact on our operations.

The Company's capital program was meaningfully lower in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, following the business plan we set for ourselves in November 2019. A total of $23.5 million was invested in capital expenditures during the period, largely directed to the completion of 2.9 net non-operated wells and certain operated workovers. As previously announced, we anticipate limited spending through the remainder of this year, including participation in non-operated wells and some workovers and artificial lift installations, which are expected to total approximately $6.0 million. Operated well workovers will be assessed at the time, in relation to estimated payback time.

We achieved a production record in the first quarter of 2020, averaging 14,275 Boe/d, a 183% increase over the comparative period of 2019, reflecting the contribution from new wells brought online in the second half of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020. Our production remains liquids-focused with 71% oil and 15% natural gas liquids. Revenue increased 130% relative to the first quarter of 2019, totaling $49.1 million, while Adjusted EBITDA1 increased by 161% year-over-year to $25.0 million ($0.13 per fully diluted share). We incurred a net loss of $17.3 million ($0.09 per fully diluted share) in the first quarter due to a non-cash accounting charge of $24.0 million on our oil and natural gas assets. This was necessary as a result of the recent COVID-19 market disruption and the related negative impact on current and forecasted oil prices.

Lease operating costs per Boe decreased 6% to $5.03, compared to the same period of 2019, and workover costs declined to $0.69 per Boe compared to $3.37 per Boe in the first quarter of 2019. These decreases in per unit costs reflect the impact of higher production volumes combined with reduced workover activity. Net G&A expenses totalled $0.9 million or $0.72 per Boe, a 24% decrease in absolute dollar terms compared to $1.2 million recorded in the first quarter of 2019 and a 73% decrease on a per Boe basis from $2.72. The absolute dollar decrease is attributable to lower staff compensation costs, despite higher production volumes.

OUTLOOK

PetroShale's proven North Dakota Bakken strategy, high-quality asset base and cost-effective operations position us well to weather the current commodity price shock. PetroShale will continue to focus on further streamlining our per unit cash costs to optimize margins. We have identified numerous cost saving initiatives and efficiency enhancement opportunities across the organization. Approximately US$1.8 million ($2.4 million) of annual operating cost reductions are being targeted, along with approximately $700,000 of annual G&A reductions, including a 20% reduction in my salary, a freeze on salaries for the remainder of the senior management team and the continued deferral of cash compensation to the Company's board of directors.

We are limiting our capital expenditures for the balance of this year, making discretionary decisions based on payback time. The cost saving measures noted above and our curtailed capital spending plan will help us maximize free cash flow.

As part of our ongoing risk mitigation strategy, we have entered into crude oil derivative contracts designed to provide added stability and further mitigate the effects of severe market volatility. We currently have crude oil hedges on 5,500 Bbls/d of second quarter production, including three-way collars and swaps, and have placed additional oil price hedges for the third and fourth quarters of 2020. Please see the complete list of our remainder of year hedges available within our first quarter 2020 MD&A.

PetroShale successfully maintained the borrowing capacity of its senior loan facility at US$177.5 million and extended the maturity date to June 2022. This reflects the quality of the Company's assets. PetroShale has no take-or-pay obligations nor scheduled debt maturities in 2020 or 2021.

Management will continue to closely monitor market conditions and remains prepared to respond as needed to protect our stakeholders. Our high-quality asset base affords us the ability to generate positive cash flows even at depressed commodity price levels, but we will continue to monitor price levels and take additional action as needed. PetroShale has successfully built our production capacity over the past few years, and with our high torque to crude oil prices, we are positioned to capture significant upside potential as commodity markets regain balance. Specifically, the Company has 5.5 net wells drilled and uncompleted, that could be quickly completed and placed into production once oil prices improve.

On behalf of the PetroShale team, I would like to thank all of our employees, directors and shareholders for their significant contributions, unwavering dedication, and extraordinary resilience through this unprecedented period.

((signed))

David Rain

Interim CEO and Director



About PetroShale

PetroShale is an oil company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of high-quality oil-weighted assets in the North Dakota Bakken / Three Forks.

