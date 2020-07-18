18.07.2020 04:13:00

Petrolern LLC Awarded D.O.E. Grant for Real-Time Subsurface Monitoring

ATLANTA, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Petrolern LLC, an Atlanta-based technology company, has been awarded a $1.2 million grant from the United States Department of Energy (D.O.E.) to further develop and commercialize its state-of-the-art machine learning-based technology for real-time acquisition, compression, transmission, and processing of large subsurface datasets. Developed by Petrolern's data scientists and subsurface engineers, this technology has the potential to completely change how oil and gas fields and other resources are operated.

Although originally developed for subsurface CO2 plume monitoring, this novel technology can add significant value to the oil and gas and geothermal energy industries as well. This low-cost technology can drastically increase safety and project profitability and has already attracted the attention of several oil and gas operators, utility companies and fiber-optic technology firms.

Petrolern's CEO, Dr. Hamed Soroush, says, "Dealing with large data sets has been always a challenge for the industry, keeping real-time monitoring and control of subsurface operations, until now, only a dream. I am very proud of our talented team for turning the dream toward reality. This is the fifth such contract we have been awarded in the past two years from government and industry with the objective to improve the accuracy and resolution of subsurface characterization and monitoring. We continue to increase our client-base, and technology partnerships for our R&D activities."

Petrolern LLC is a leading-edge service and technology provider of real-time technologies and downhole tools for oil and gas, carbon storage and geothermal reservoir monitoring solutions. It enables safer operations and more cost-effective decision making for drilling, completions, stimulation, production, and storage, and promotes the development of greener energy solutions. Visit www.petrolern.com for further information about our capabilities and projects.

For more information on our technology and partnership opportunities contact, Dr. Alan J. Cohen, at alan.cohen@petrolern.com 

