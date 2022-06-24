Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 10’504 0.5%  SPI 13’557 0.5%  Dow 30’677 0.6%  DAX 12’945 0.3%  Euro 1.0107 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’453 0.5%  Gold 1’825 0.1%  Bitcoin 19’976 -1.4%  Dollar 0.9596 -0.2%  Öl 110.0 0.2% 
1 Aktie gratis
Petrofac LtdShs Aktie [Valor: 2288748 / ISIN: GB00B0H2K534]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
24.06.2022 10:06:20

Petrofac Limited: Notification of major holding

Petrofac LtdShs
5.29 CHF 0.34%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Petrofac Limited ( PFC)
Petrofac Limited: Notification of major holding

24-Jun-2022 / 09:06 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B0H2K534

Issuer Name

PETROFAC LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Azvalor Asset Management SGIIC SA

City of registered office (if applicable)

Madrid

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Spain

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

22-Jun-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

23-Jun-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.052000

0.000000

5.052000

26326598

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

3.050000

0.000000

3.050000

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B0H2K534

26326598

 

5.052000

 

Sub Total 8.A

26326598

5.052000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B1

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B2

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

 

 

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

23-Jun-2022

13. Place Of Completion

MADRID


ISIN: GB00B0H2K534
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: PFC
LEI Code: 2138004624W8CKCSJ177
Sequence No.: 170427
EQS News ID: 1383129

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1383129&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Petrofac LtdShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Petrofac LtdShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

09:29 Marktüberblick: Rohstoffe im Ausverkauf
08:45 Rezessionssorgen verfestigen sich
07:20 Daimler Truck blickt skeptisch Richtung Russland
06:11 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 – Bodenbildung in Sicht? / LVMH – Gegen den Trend
23.06.22 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
21.06.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen- u.a. mit 16.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc
21.06.22 Marktupdate 21. Juni: Wie weit drückt die Rezessionsangst die Kurse? | BX Swiss TV
20.06.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10’850.00 19.73
Short 11’064.35 13.74 USSM5U
Short 11’514.63 8.60 WSSMBU
SMI-Kurs: 10’539.15 24.06.2022 09:08:05
Long 10’012.81 18.82 DSSMQU
Long 9’820.00 13.71
Long 9’329.99 8.46 SMIFBU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie letztlich im Minus: US-Zulassung für Krebs-Kombination Tafinlar+Mekinist - Hohe Investitionen in Kampf gegen tropische Krankheiten
Tesla-Aktie verliert: Neue Tesla-Werke machen laut Elon Musk Milliarden-Verluste
Konjunktursorgen halten an: Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Ukrainische Streitkräfte nutzen Starlink im Kampf gegen Russland - chinesisches Forschungsteam in Alarmbereitschaft
CS-Aktie fällt letztlich: Credit Suisse macht erneut Versicherungsanspruch wegen Greensill-Fonds geltend
Darum fällt der Euro zum Franken auf Dreimonatstief
Underperformance von Ether - Morgan Stanley-Analysten sehen Parallele zum Kryptoabschwung von 2018
Raiffeisen-CIO Geissbühler: Bei der Korrektur am Schweizer Markt ist das Ende noch nicht erreicht
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA mit Kursplus
Deutsche Bank Aktie News: Deutsche Bank mit roter Tendenz

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit