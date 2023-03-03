|
03.03.2023 13:20:24
Petrofac Limited: Holding in Company
|
Petrofac Limited ( PFC)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B0H2K534
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|PFC
|LEI Code:
|2138004624W8CKCSJ177
|Sequence No.:
|227467
|EQS News ID:
|1574543
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Petrofac LtdShs
|
13:20
|Petrofac Limited: Holding in Company (EQS Group)
|
02.03.23
|Petrofac Limited: Holding in Company (EQS Group)
|
01.03.23
|Petrofac Limited: Block Listing of Shares (EQS Group)
|
28.02.23
|Petrofac Limited: FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS DATE (EQS Group)
|
28.02.23
|Petrofac Limited : FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS DATE (Investegate)
|
24.02.23
|Petrofac Limited: Holding in Company (EQS Group)
|
23.02.23
|Petrofac Limited: Holding in Company (EQS Group)
|
23.02.23
|Petrofac Limited : Holding in Company (Investegate)