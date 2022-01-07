Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding

7 January 2022
Petrofac Limited (the "Company")
Notification of Transaction by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby confirms that ordinary shares (Shares) of US$0.02 each in the Company were purchased on 6 January 2022 for the following Directors at 128.00 pence per Share in accordance with their quarterly purchase. These purchases are in line with the Company's remuneration arrangements, as published in the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts:
|
Name of Director
|
Position
|
Number of Shares purchased on 6 January 2022
|
Total cumulative disclosable interest held (Shares)
|
René Médori
|
Chairman
|
15,625
|
210,597
|
Andrea Abt
|
Non-executive Director
|
3,906
|
54,237
|
Sara Akbar
|
Non-executive Director
|
3,906
|
54,237
|
Ayman Asfari
|
Non-executive Director
|
3,439
|
88,950,737
|
Matthias Bichsel
|
Non-executive Director
|
3,906
|
54,237
|
Francesca di Carlo
|
Non-executive Director
|
3,906
|
46,813
|
David Davies
|
Non-executive Director
|
3,906
|
75,585
|
George Pierson
|
Non-executive Director
|
3,906
|
132,687
The Company's issued share capital consists of 519,818,832 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.
For further information contact:
Alison Flynn, Group Head of Communications
alison.flynn@petrofac.com
+44 (0) 207 811 4913
Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations
jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com
+44 (0) 207 811 4931
Tulchan Communications Group Ltd
Martin Robinson
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7353 4200
petrofac@tulchangroup.com