Petrofac LtdShs Aktie [Valor: 2288748 / ISIN: GB00B0H2K534]
15.11.2021 16:52:05

Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Petrofac LtdShs
5.29 CHF 0.34%
Petrofac Limited ( PFC)
Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding

15-Nov-2021 / 15:52 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

15 November 2021

Petrofac Limited (the "Company")

 

Notification of Transaction by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

 

 

Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby confirms that ordinary shares (Shares) of US$0.02 each in the Company were allotted on 15 November 2021 to the Directors named below at 115.00 pence per Share following completion of the Company's issuance of equity by way of a firm placing, placing and open offer (together a 'Capital Raise') and by way of a subscription by Directors, all as set out in the announcement issued by the Company on 12 November 2021. 

 

Following the above-noted transactions and the related allotments, the PDMRs and their connected persons now hold the following beneficial interests in the Company: 
 

Name of Director

Position

Number of Shares allotted on                15 November 2021

Total cumulative disclosable interest held (Shares)

René Médori

Non-executive Chairman

64,990

194,972

Andrea Abt

Non-executive Director

16,776

50,331

Sara Akbar

Non-executive Director

16,776

50,331

Ayman Asfari

Non-executive Director

23,783,684

88,947,298

Matthias Bichsel

Senior Independent Director

16,776

50,331

Francesca di Carlo

Non-executive Director

14,290

42,907

David Davies

Non-executive Director

23,892

71,679

George Pierson

Non-executive Director

16,776

128,781

Sami Iskander

Group Chief Executive

217,391

217,391

Afonso Reis e Sousa

Chief Financial Officer

12,270

36,813

 

 

The Company's issued share capital consists of 519,818,832 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

 

 

Ends

 

For further information contact:

 

Petrofac Limited 

+44 (0) 207 811 4900

 

Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations

jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com

 

Alison Flynn, Group Director of Communications and Sustainability

alison.flynn@petrofac.com

 

 

Tulchan Communications Group

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

 

Martin Robinson

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

 

NOTES TO EDITORS

Petrofac

 

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.

 

Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do.

 

Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South-East Asia and the United States. We have approximately 8,500 employees based across 31 offices globally.

 

Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).  

 

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com   


ISIN: GB00B0H2K534
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: PFC
LEI Code: 2138004624W8CKCSJ177
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 126867
EQS News ID: 1249180

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

