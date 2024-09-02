|
Petrofac Limited: Block Listing Six Monthly Return
Petrofac Limited ( PFC)
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Date: 2 September 2024
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B0H2K534
|Category Code:
|BLR
|TIDM:
|PFC
|LEI Code:
|2138004624W8CKCSJ177
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|344262
|EQS News ID:
|1979737
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
