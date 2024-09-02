Petrofac Limited ( PFC)

Petrofac Limited: Block Listing Six Monthly Return



02-Sep-2024 / 10:56 GMT/BST



BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris. (Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.) Date: 2 September 2024 Name of applicant: Petrofac Limited Name of scheme: The Petrofac Deferred Bonus Plan 2021 Period of return: From: 1 March 2024 To: 31 August 2024 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: Nil Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 2,188,425 Ordinary Shares of US$0.02 each – issued 14 March 2024 Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 1,270,442 Ordinary Shares of US$0.02 each Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 917,983 Ordinary Shares of US$0.02 each Name of applicant: Petrofac Limited Name of scheme: The Petrofac Performance Share Plan 2014 Period of return: From: 1 March 2024 To: 31 August 2024 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: Nil Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 1,135,812 Ordinary Shares of US$0.02 each – issued 14 March 2024 Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 374,366 Ordinary Shares of US$0.02 each Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 761,446 Ordinary Shares of US$0.02 each Name of contact: Scott Brooker Telephone number of contact: +44 (0) 207 811 4900

