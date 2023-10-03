Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
03.10.2023 08:00:06

Petrofac Limited: ADNOC Gas awards Petrofac contract for landmark carbon capture, utilisation and storage project

Petrofac LtdShs
Petrofac Limited ( PFC)
Petrofac Limited: ADNOC Gas awards Petrofac contract for landmark carbon capture, utilisation and storage project

03-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Press Release

 

 

3 OCTOBER 2023

 

 

ADNOC GAS AWARDS PETROFAC CONTRACT FOR LANDMARK CARBON CAPTURE, UTILISATION AND STORAGE PROJECT

 

Petrofac, a leading international service provider to the energy industry, has been awarded an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract by ADNOC Gas for its Habshan Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) project, one of the largest carbon capture projects in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The contract is valued at more than US$600 million and involves the delivery of carbon capture units, associated pipeline infrastructure and a network of wells for carbon dioxide (CO2) recovery and injection. Located at the Habshan gas processing plant, 150 kilometres southwest of Abu Dhabi, the project is part of ADNOCs accelerated decarbonisation plan.

Tareq Kawash, Petrofac's Group Chief Executive, said: By accelerating plans to make energy cleaner, the UAE is investing in its future. We look forward to combining our CCUS expertise and UAE project delivery experience to support ADNOC Gas in delivering on their decarbonisation plans, maximising energy output while minimising emissions, and helping to support the UAEs energy transition.

Elie Lahoud, Chief Operating Officer, Petrofac Engineering & Construction, commented: Petrofac is committed to supporting ADNOC Gas in delivering lower-carbon growth. We have over 30 years experience of successful delivery here in the UAE and continue to put In-Country Value at the centre of our operations, utilising the local supply chain, developing capabilities and creating new opportunities for UAE Nationals.

Petrofac has been deploying its expertise in gas processing, transport, and storage, to support the early development and definition of large-scale CCUS projects since 2015. The company first established a presence in the UAE in 1991 and has developed a large workforce to support both regional and international energy projects. With a commitment to deliver In-Country Value, Emiratisation is a key business priority and Petrofac is actively promoting current career opportunities.

Ends

 

For further information contact:

 

Petrofac:

James Boothroyd, Head of Investor Relations

James.boothroyd@petrofac.com

 

Sophie Reid, Group Head of Communications

Sophie.reid@petrofac.com

 

Teneo (for Petrofac):

Martin Robinson

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

petrofac@teneo.com

 

 

 

NOTES TO EDITORS

 

About Petrofac

 

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.

 

Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do.

 

Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 8,500 employees based across 31 offices globally.

 

Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).

 

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B0H2K534
Category Code: CNT
TIDM: PFC
LEI Code: 2138004624W8CKCSJ177
Sequence No.: 275330
EQS News ID: 1739657

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

