Petro-Victory Energy Corp Announces Change of Auditor

CALGARY, Dec. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (TSX-V: VRY) ("Petro-Victory" or "Company") is delighted to announce announces that it has changed its auditors from Whitley Penn LLP ("Former Auditor") to Crowe MacKay LLP ("Successor ‎Auditor") effective December 23, 2019. At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as the ‎auditor of the Company effective December 23, 2019 and the board of directors of the Company appointed the ‎Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor effective December 23, 2019, until the next Annual General ‎Meeting of the Company.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's reports on the Company's financial statements for the ‎period ‎commencing at the beginning of the Company's two most recently completed financial years and ‎ending on the ‎date of resignation of the Former Auditor.‎ There are no reportable events including disagreements, ‎consultations, or unresolved issues as defined ‎in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations ‎‎("NI 51-102") (Part 4.11) between the Company and the Former Auditor.‎

In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the ‎Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the board of directors of the Company and ‎filed on SEDAR.‎

About Petro-Victory Energy Corp.

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources in Brazil. The company is a certified onshore and shallow water operator in Brazil and holds working interests in twenty-eight (28) licenses totaling 168,433 acres in four (4) oil producing basins in Brazil, and royalty agreement in a 2-million-acre concession in Paraguay. Petro-Victory generates accretive shareholder value through disciplined investments in high impact, low risk assets. The Company's Common Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the ticker symbol VRY.v.

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

In the interest of providing Petro-Victory's shareholders and potential investors with information regarding Petro-Victory's future plans and operations, certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "may", "objective", "ongoing", "outlook", "potential", "project", "plan", "should", "target", "would", "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, events or performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date thereof and are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements relating to but not limited to: the Company offerings, our business strategies, plans and objectives, and drilling, testing and exploration expectations. These forward-looking statements are based on certain key assumptions regarding, among other things: our ability to add production and reserves through our exploration activities; the receipt, in a timely manner, of regulatory and other required approvals for our operating activities; the availability and cost of labor and other industry services; the continuance of existing and, in certain circumstances, proposed tax and royalty regimes; and current industry conditions, laws and regulations continuing in effect (or, where changes are proposed, such changes being adopted as anticipated). Readers are cautioned that such assumptions, although considered reasonable by Petro-Victory at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect.

Actual results achieved will vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. These and additional risk factors are discussed in our Final Prospectus dated July 11, 2014, as filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com.

The above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements in this press release has been provided in order to provide shareholders and potential investors with a more complete perspective on Petro-Victory's current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. There is no representation by Petro-Victory that actual results achieved will be the same in whole or in part as those referenced in the forward-looking statements and Petro-Victory does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law.

