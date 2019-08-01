01.08.2019 22:49:00

PETERMAYER Wins Big At 2019 Ad Age Small Agency Conference

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PETERMAYER, Louisiana's leading, full-service agency was the recipient of Ad Age's Silver Award for Small Agency of the Year, Southeast, at last night's Ad Age Small Agency Awards banquet, held at The Ritz-Carlton in New Orleans. The annual conference and awards ceremony recognizes the leading independent and small-scale shops in the industry with fewer than 150 employees.

"It is an honor to be recognized by our nationwide peers for the award-winning work and positive results we produce on behalf of our clients. This award is for our 85 member staff. Over the past 50 years, we've evolved as the marketing landscape has radically changed. But what hasn't changed is our love of our hometown and our unwavering commitment to our staff – the best in the business," said CEO and President Mark Mayer.

Steeped in the culture of the Crescent City, PETERMAYER was founded in 1967 by Peter A. Mayer. His sons, Mark and Josh, now lead the company. They have built a team of nationally-recognized talent at the New Orleans-based agency – a proud a mix of Who Dats and New Dats. The agency has expanded to include digital and social marketing, along with the kind of accountability tools clients need to prove effectiveness. The agency has cultivated a banner list of local, regional, and national clients throughout its history which include such noted brands as The Kennedy Space Center, Zatarain's, Grocery Outlet, CenturyLink, Coastal Mississippi Tourism and Ochsner Health System.

"We're seen as a big agency in New Orleans – but nationwide, we're a small agency," said EVP Chief Strategy Officer Michelle Edelman. "Right now is the heyday of the small agency, as more major brands are seeking the kind of ingenuity and nimbleness that we can bring. We're proud to share our teamwork and energy with a growing list of clients who are intrigued by our unique brand of NOLA creativity. Being recognized by Ad Age is a significant milestone in our growth."

Award winners were judged by Ad Age editors on such as company characteristics as thought leadership, culture, philosophy, approach, business results, HR inclusion and diversity plans. Campaign case studies for PETERMAYER clients CenturyLink, Kennedy Space Center, and The National WWII Museum were also submitted for consideration.

This is PETERMAYER's first Ad Age Small Agency of the Year win. Ad Age is the leading national publication for the ad industry, and its award spotlight article for PETERMAYER can be found here.

About PETERMAYER
PETERMAYER is an independent, integrated marketing agency founded in 1967. Today it is one of the largest full-service advertising, marketing and public relations agencies in the Gulf South. PETERMAYER uses cultural insights to connect brands with people and create powerful results for clients. Its client list includes local, regional and national accounts, such as: CenturyLink, Ochsner Health System, Zatarain's, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, Hancock Whitney Bank, The National WWII Museum, Coastal Mississippi Tourism. Visit www.peteramayer.com for more information.

