Peter Powers is Named Chief Executive Officer of Memorial Regional Hospital

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peter Powers, FACHE, has been named Administrator and Chief Executive Officer of Memorial Regional Hospital, the flagship hospital of Memorial Healthcare System. In his new role, Powers will oversee the 797-bed hospital, which is home to Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute, Memorial Transplant Institute, Memorial Cancer Institute, Memorial Neuroscience Institute and Comprehensive Stroke Center, The Family Birthplace and Level I Trauma Center.

Powers immediately integrated into the system's activities, given his start aligned with Memorial's public health management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Starting in the middle of a global pandemic has offered me a unique perspective and has allowed me to experience firsthand the unwavering dedication of our staff and leadership," Powers said. "Our community relies on us during the toughest of times, and I am in awe of how the hospital and the system go above and beyond to offer exceptional healthcare services every day, and I'm honored to be part of the Memorial family."

Powers joins Memorial after serving as Chief Executive Officer for St. Anthony Hospital, a Level 1 Trauma Center in Colorado, overseeing the development of service line strategies and operating plans to enhance patient care. He is credited for growing market share within St. Anthony Hospital's tertiary and regional markets and significantly increasing physician and employee engagement. He succeeds Zeff Ross, FACHE, Executive Vice President of Memorial Healthcare System and Chief Executive Officer of Memorial Regional Hospital, who retired in December 2019, after serving in numerous leadership roles within Memorial Healthcare System since 1991.

Powers holds a Bachelor of Public Affairs with a minor in Business and Sociology from Indiana University and a Master of Business Administration with Distinction from the University of Sydney, Australia. He is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE) and recently served on the Red Rocks Community College Advisory Board, Jefferson County Economic Development Commission Board of Directors and the American Heart Ball Executive Committee. Powers recently moved to Davie with his wife and two children.

"With his genuine, collaborative approach, we are confident that Peter will serve as a strong leader to help us overcome these unprecedented times and enter the next chapter in the history of Memorial Regional Hospital," said Aurelio M. Fernandez, III, FACHE, Memorial Healthcare System President & Chief Executive Officer.

About Memorial Healthcare System

Memorial Healthcare System is one of the largest public healthcare systems (by revenue) in the U.S. and a national leader in quality care and patient satisfaction. Recently named the #1 healthcare brand in the U.S. (Monigle's "Humanizing Brand Experience"), it features a patient and family-centered approach to care at facilities that include Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital South, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Joe DiMaggio Children's Health Specialty Center in Wellington, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital Miramar, and Memorial Manor nursing home. To learn more, visit mhs.net.

