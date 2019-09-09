09.09.2019 08:09:00

Peter Heuman Assumes Role as NEXT Biometrics CEO

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Biometrics Group ASA (Oslo Bors: NEXT) announces that Peter Heuman has been appointed chief executive officer of NEXT Biometrics as from 16 September 2019.

Chairman Magnus Mandersson comments: "Peter is a results-driven modern executive with a demonstrated track record of successfully growing several international businesses. We are confident that he brings the level of strategic foresight, technological expertise, leadership and focus on our customer's needs to drive NEXT Biometrics' dedicated growth strategy forward."  

Peter Heuman (43) is a proven industry leader with fifteen years of international management experience. He held the position as CEO at stock-listed media-tech company Done Management & Systems AB and gained strong experience in the payment industry as Managing Director Mobile Financial Services at Ericsson. He also served on the Board of Directors of iConectiv, a US-based IT and operations technology company. Prior to joining NEXT Biometrics, he acted as Senior Advisor for several European private equity firms.

"I'm excited to be given the opportunity to serve as the new CEO of NEXT Biometrics," said Peter Heuman. "NEXT's unique fingerprint sensor technology and the growth potential of its target markets provides the foundation to further scale the business and reach the Company's true potential." 

Peter Heuman holds a Master of Science degree in Information Technology & Industrial Management from Chalmers University of Technology Gothenburg, Sweden, and completed Executive Leadership education at Stanford University, US. He is a former professional cross-country skier and member of the Swedish National Ski team, honored with several medals. 

NEXT Media & Investor Contact: 

Magnus Mandersson, magnus.mandersson@nextbiometrics.com   

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/next-biometrics/r/peter-heuman-assumes-role-as-next-biometrics-ceo,c2898668

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/next-biometrics/i/ph,c2678570

PH

SOURCE NEXT Biometrics

