SMI 10’555 -0.1%  SPI 13’090 0.0%  Dow 29’438 -1.2%  DAX 13’202 0.5%  Euro 1.0803 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’482 0.4%  Gold 1’873 -0.3%  Bitcoin 16’245 0.9%  Dollar 0.9113 0.0%  Öl 44.2 1.0% 

+++ Liebe Nutzer, unterstützen Sie uns bei der weiteren Verbesserung von finanzen.ch - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
19.11.2020 01:38:00

Peter Brown Joins Seaboard Foods LLC as President and Chief Executive Officer to Succeed Current President

SHAWNEE MISSION, Kan., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seaboard Corporation (NYSE American: SEB) announces that it has hired Peter Brown as its President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its Pork Division, Seaboard Foods LLC, to succeed Seaboard Foods' current President, Darwin "Duke" Sand, who has announced that he will be retiring, effective January 1, 2021.  Brown brings to Seaboard Foods more than 30 years of executive leadership experience from many different levels of procurement, manufacturing, commercial distribution, and customer support, within varying protein types in both the retail and foodservice marketplaces.

As CEO, Brown will work collaboratively to drive results and have direct responsibility for all of the company's operations. His focus will include aligning Seaboard Foods' strategy and strategic company priorities with leadership, customers, data and analytics, people and ultimately results.  Brown will also be an executive champion in driving Seaboard Foods' culture, including inclusion and continuous improvement.

"Peter's broad background in all facets of the protein industry means he has successfully solved some of our industries biggest challenges. We're incredibly fortunate to tap into his experience and expertise in utilizing Lean manufacturing and management principles to collaboratively drive results," said Seaboard Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Bob Steer. "Peter has a proven track record of turning strategy into actions and leveraging the skills of existing talent to build high-performing teams."

Prior to joining Seaboard Foods, Brown held various leadership positions in operations and sales during his career in the protein industry. He was most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer of Butterball, LLC and prior to that, was President and Chief Operating Officer at High Liner Foods, a global seafood company.

Peter holds a Bachelor of Science in food science from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, California. In addition, he is a member of various industry boards and organizations supporting sustainability, regulatory and legislative initiatives.

About Seaboard Corporation
Seaboard Corporation is a diversified international agribusiness and transportation company, primarily engaged in domestic pork production and processing and cargo shipping.  Overseas, Seaboard is primarily engaged in commodity merchandising, flour and feed milling, produce farming, sugar production and electric power generation.

About Seaboard Foods
Seaboard Foods is a vertically integrated pork producer.  As part of a uniquely connected food system, Seaboard Foods relentlessly seeks a better way to produce wholesome Prairie Fresh® pork by purposely connecting every step between its farms and family tables around the world. Operating in five states and employing more than 5,000 people, Seaboard Foods' continued commitment to creating the most sought-after pork ensures the well-being of its animals, the environment, employees and the communities they call home. Headquartered in the Kansas City Metro, products sold domestically are marketed under the Prairie Fresh® pork brand and internationally under the Seaboard Farms brand.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peter-brown-joins-seaboard-foods-llc-as-president-and-chief-executive-officer-to-succeed-current-president-301176576.html

SOURCE Seaboard Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Zurich Insur Gr 373.30
2.50 %
Sika 236.70
2.47 %
Swiss Life Hldg 405.10
1.33 %
LafargeHolcim 47.27
1.00 %
Swiss Re 83.06
0.83 %
Nestle 104.96
-0.53 %
The Swatch Grp 236.40
-0.71 %
Lonza Grp 580.00
-1.19 %
CieFinRichemont 75.72
-1.94 %
Alcon 58.00
-2.06 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

18.11.20
Vontobel: Modernas Covid-Impfstoff überzeugt
18.11.20
Bracing for the Onset of La Niña
18.11.20
SMI-Anleger scheuen das Risiko
18.11.20
Daily Markets: NASDAQ 100 – Auf den EMA50 achten! / Julius Bär – Imposante Rally
17.11.20
Verschnaufpause nach Impfstoffeuphorie?! | BX Swiss TV
13.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Total
12.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf u-blox Holding AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.11.20
Schroders: Private Equity im Gesundheitssektor für ein längeres und besseres Leben
06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
mehr
Verschnaufpause nach Impfstoffeuphorie?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin klettert in turbulentem Handel zeitweise über 18'000 Dollar
Corona-Impfstoff von BioNTech und Pfizer vor Zulassungsantrag - Aktien gefragt
Relief Therapeutics startet klinische Studie mit COVID-Wirkstoff Anfang 2021 - Aktie fällt kräftig
BioNTech-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Chef erwartet Rückkehr zur Normalität Ende nächsten Jahres
US-Flugaufsicht hebt Startverbot für Boeings Unglücksjet 737 Max auf - Boeing-Aktie dreht ins Minus
Wall Street letztlich mit Verlusten -- SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX beendet den Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinig
Kursbewegungen von Gold und Aktien prognostizieren? Diese Formeln helfen
Analysten: Bewertung von Ant Financial könnte sich nach verschobenem IPO halbieren
Lonza investiert für Moderna-Auftrag 80 bis 90 Millionen Franken in Produktion
Bitcoin-Bestände der Miner sinken - was das für den Bitcoin-Kurs bedeutet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich mit Verlusten -- SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX beendet den Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinig
Der heimische Aktienmarkt trat zur Wochenmitte auf der Stelle, während es an der deutschen Börse aufwärts ging. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Mittwoch mit negativer Tendenz. An den Börsen in Fernost sind unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu sehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit