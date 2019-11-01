Petco Expands International Footprint with New Tijuana Store

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco and Petco México today announce the grand opening of the first Petco store in Tijuana. This inauguration is part of Petco's growing joint venture with Grupo Gigante in Mexico and a direct result of the company's strongest cross-border effort to date. Expanding Petco's international footprint to Tijuana is a significant milestone for the brand and region, given it is the sister city of San Diego, where the Petco brand was first born in 1965.

Petco Tijuana brings the total number of Petco stores in Mexico to 85, with further growth plans on the immediate horizon. Petco Mexicali – the second Petco store in Baja California – will open on Nov. 8, followed by additional store openings across Mexico, expanding to 90 locations by the end of 2019. Growth is expected to maintain momentum throughout 2020 and beyond.

"We are immensely proud of our excellent Petco México team and the outstanding way in which they've brought the Petco brand to life throughout Mexico," said Petco CEO, Ron Coughlin. "Expanding outside of the U.S. allows us to make a lasting, positive impact through our vision for healthier pets, happier people and a better world. Through our cross-border partnership, we're actively making a difference in the lives of more pets and pet parents than ever before."

Similar to Petco stores across Mexico, Petco Tijuana features a nutrition-first focus and trusted in-store services like veterinary care, grooming, positive dog training and animal adoption stations. Much of Petco Tijuana's more than 7,000 products are ordered directly from Petco's U.S. catalog, but pet parents in Mexico can also choose from a number of high-quality wet and dry dog foods that are developed in-country by Mexican vendors.

"As the demand for pet care in Mexico grows, so does our conviction to continue contributing to the overall health and wellness of pets in every corner of our country, including Tijuana," said Petco México CEO, Alejandro Ahuad. "We're thrilled to make our products and services available to more people who embrace their pets as part of the family."

Through Petco's "Think Adoption First" philosophy and working in conjunction with local animal welfare organizations, Petco México has helped find homes for more than 45,000 adoptable pets. Working with their local adoption partner, Animales Domésticos A. C., and their large team of volunteers located on both sides of the San Diego-Tijuana region, Petco Tijuana will support the rescue, rehabilitation and adoption of dogs from the streets of Baja California.

To help celebrate Petco Tijuana's grand opening on Nov. 1, Tijuana native and the Spanish-language voice of the San Diego Padres, Eduardo Ortega, serves as the master of ceremonies. Additionally, the first 200 customers to visit Petco Tijuana throughout the grand opening weekend will receive a special souvenir kit and the first 100 customers to visit the store on Saturday, Nov. 2, will be offered a Petco Tijuana gift card with a value of $100.00 MXN.

