Pet Travel Kennels Must be Carefully Measured and Sized for Pet Moves

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A family move can be very time consuming. Air Animal, an appointed and endorsed IATA air cargo pet mover, takes on the pet move details easing relocation stress for pet parents. Selecting the right-sized travel kennel is one of those details. Pets usually move as scheduled air cargo in the temperature-controlled and pressurized hold of passenger aircraft. It's extremely important to use kennels specially measured and sized for pets.

Airlines require that pets must be able to sit, stand and turn around in a kennel. Pet parents who own travel kennels may key in their kennel model number and dimensions using Air Animal's industry-leading mobile or desktop app. Air Animal's pet move managers compare kennel size with the size of the pet taken in four measurements:
1. Height: The top of the head (or top of the ears if they're pointy) to the ground
2. Leg height: Elbow joint of the front leg to the ground
3. Length: Tip of the nose to the root of the tail
4. Width: Measured at the animal's widest point

Air Animal reserves the right to replace or modify travel kennels ensuring pet safety. All kennels must meet or exceed animal transportation and safety requirements. For example:

  • Modern travel kennels have ventilation on all four sides—international travel requires it.
  • There's a minimum-sized kennel for international moves even for toy-sized puppies.
  • Snub-nosed dogs and cats such as boxers, bulldogs, puggles, Shih Tzus or Persians, must move in kennels one size larger than the kennel that fits. That's because these breeds have more respiratory issues and are often sensitive to heat.

If pets rarely or never spend time in a kennel, pet parents should share this with their pet move mangers. Air Animal can deliver kennels early along with veterinarian-approved instructions to help pets adopt the kennel as one of "their special places" before the move. Air Animal offers a short video and a FAQ with details.

"Air Animal also delivers a special kennel kit with purchased kennels. Clients receive Air Animal kennel security ties. The package includes veterinarian-tested tips about water, medications and feeding both before and after the flight. Every client receives proper labels for the kennel along with documents needed to receive pets at their destination," says Dr. Walter Woolf, Air Animal veterinarian and CEO.

Pet moving made easy®--that's our passion and our promise. How can we help you move your pet today?

About Air Animal
Air Animal has helped more than 50,000 families move their 100,000 furry, feathered and scaly pets moving around the globe since 1977. They welcome referrals from major corporations, relocation management agencies, household goods movers, families, U.S. military and government transferees. Get the best in animal care and transportation. Air Animal is an appointed and endorsed IATA air cargo sales agency working with all airlines that move animals. They are an Indirect Air Carrier cleared for tendering live animals to airlines by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration. See airanimal.com to learn more about Pet Moving Made Easy®.

 

SOURCE Air Animal Pet Movers

