Pet Supplies Plus Issues Consumer Advisory for Bulk Pig Ear Product

LIVONIA, Mich., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the recent announcements of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) investigating contaminated Pig Ear Treats connecting to Salmonella, Pet Supplies Plus is advising consumers it is recalling bulk pig ear product supplied to all locations by several different vendors due to the potential of Salmonella contamination. Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Individuals infected with Salmonella should monitor for some, or all, of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

Bulk pig ears were distributed to Pet Supplies Plus stores in AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, WI and WV. Bulk pig ears were stocked in open bins. Prepackaged branded pig ears are not included in this voluntary recall.

To date, 45 individuals in 13 states have been diagnosed with Salmonella related illness. However, none of these cases are confirmed to be a result of purchasing pig ears from Pet Supplies Plus.

Testing by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development revealed that aging bulk pig ear product in one of our stores tested positive for Salmonella. We have pulled bulk pig ear product from the shelves at all of our stores and have stopped shipping bulk pig ears from our Distribution Center. We are working with the FDA as they continue their investigation as to what caused the reported Salmonella related illnesses.

Consumers who have purchased bulk pig ears should discontinue use of the product and discard it.  Consumers who have further questions are welcome to contact our Neighbor Service team at 734-793-6564 between Monday and Friday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. EDT (excluding holidays).

About Pet Supplies Plus

Pet Supplies Plus is focused on making it easier to get better products for your pet. With over 460 locations in 33 states, the stores have a streamlined design making it easy to navigate a wide assortment of natural foods, hard goods and pet services. Headquartered in Livonia, MI., Pet Supplies Plus is ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's Annual Franchise 500® list as the Top Full-Service Pet Supplies Franchise for its exceptional performance in areas including financial strength, growth rate and system size. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

