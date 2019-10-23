+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
23.10.2019 16:45:00

Pest Control Market by Type, Pest Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Pest Control Market by Type (Chemical, Mechanical, Biological, and Others), Pest Type (Insects, Termites, Rodents, and Others), and Application (Commercial, Residential, Agriculture, Industrial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Pesticides are chemicals used to kill, repel, or reduce pest damage. Pest control is the management of insects or other types of pest such as rodents and bed bugs that are termed as dangerous to human health.
Factors such as rapid urbanization and growth in population results into increase in food sources and conductive living habitats for various pests, such as rodents, cockroaches, and bed bugs fuel the growth of the pest control market. This also significantly increases the requirement of pest control management.
Consumers all over the globe, from residential and commercial sectors are getting aware regarding their health and are doing everything to maintain good health and hygiene. Therefore, there is an increase in the demand of pest control products and services in these sectors. In addition, there is a noteworthy rise in the prevalence of diseases caused by of pests, and therefore it becomes essential to control them. However, health hazard caused by pesticides, due to its toxic chemical content, is the major factor expected to hinder the market growth during the projected period.

The pest control market is segmented based on type, pest type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into chemical, mechanical, biological, and others. Based on pest type, the market is classified into insects, termites, rodents, and others. Based on application, market is divided into commercial, residential, agriculture, .industrial, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the global pest control services market. These include BASF SE, Bayer AG, Rentokil Initial Plc., Ecolab, Rollins, Inc., Anticimex, and FMC Corporation. The other players in the value chain include The ServiceMaster Company, LLC, Syngenta, Dodson Pest Control, Inc., and Lindsey Pest Services.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
- The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the pest control market from 2018 to 2025 to determine the prevailing opportunities.
- A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.
- Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of value, are provided.
- Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the competitive scenario.
- The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
• By Type
o Chemical
o Mechanical
o Biological
o Others
• By Pest type
o Insects
o Termites
o Rodents
o Others
• By Application
o Commercial
o Residential
o Agriculture
o Industrial
o Others
• By Region
o North America
o Europe
o Asia-Pacific
o LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS
• BASF SE
• Bayer AG
• Rentokil Initial Plc.
• Ecolab, Rollins, Inc.
• Anticimex
• FMC Corporation.

About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers

For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com

