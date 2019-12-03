Pertamina Ready to Champion the Future

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The biggest energy event, Pertamina Energy Forum 2019 (PEF 2019), has ended on Wednesday (11/27) and showcased insightful discussions by numerous industry players.

Through PEF 2019, PT Pertamina (Persero) emphasized that it would continue to adapt to recent developments to become a champion of the future.

Bringing the theme of "Driving Factors: What Will Shape the Future of Energy Business", this year's PEF elaborated a great deal of transition from the fossil-based energy to a more environmentally friendly and sustainable energy.

"We need the transition from fossil fuels energy to clean energy and implement climate agreements while focusing on economic growth and poverty alleviation through affordable energy," said Nicke Widyawati, President Director of PT Pertamina (Persero).

For this reason, Nicke stated that there are at least five tasks that must be carried out by Pertamina, such as availability by building refineries and making discoveries; improving connectivity; ensuring efficiency with technology; extending affordability; and shifting to renewable energy.

In the event, the reputable panelists highlighted the importance of energy transition amongst the unstoppable disruption of the energy industry.

"The energy transition is happening and cannot be stopped along with the shift from fossil fuels towards clean, renewable energy," said Dharmawan H Samsu, Upstream Director of Pertamina in his closing remarks.

With this fact, according to Dharmawan, Pertamina continues to adapt in making the energy transition. Pertamina will continue to pursue relevant dialogues with the government and all stakeholders.

"Pertamina continues to adapt to new developments to become a champion of the future," he said.

Dharmawan added that Pertamina was fully committed to become a competitive world-class energy company, achieving the target mandated by the government and figuring on top 100 of the Fortune's Global 500 by 2026.

PEF 2019 is the most-anticipated energy event. It was attended by more than 750 delegates and a number of energy experts as panelists. PEF 2019 presented five panels over two days with discussions ranging from market trends, policies, to the development of new and renewable energy technologies.

On the first day, the first panel explored the topic of "Global Trend: What is Driving the Energy Revolution?", while the second panel spoke on the "Road towards Green Energy". The first day concluded with a third panel covering "Technological Advancement & Digitalization ".

On the second day, the event highlighted the fourth panel focusing on "Market Trend & Consumer Behavior." PEF 2019 ended with the last panel deliberating the "Strategy for Energy Transition".

