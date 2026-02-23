Halliburton Aktie 937414 / US4062161017
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
23.02.2026 01:42:19
Pertamina, Halliburton Sign MOU To Advance Well Construction And Stimulation Tech In Indonesia
(RTTNews) - PT Pertamina (Persero), Indonesia's state-owned integrated energy company, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Halliburton (HAL) to accelerate the deployment of advanced well construction and stimulation technologies across the country.
Under the agreement, Pertamina and Halliburton will evaluate opportunities for multi-stage hydraulic fracturing, acid stimulation, and advanced cementing services. The collaboration also explores the potential application of closed-loop automation and artificial intelligence to enhance drilling and fracturing performance in selected onshore fields.
The MOU expands Halliburton's unconventional completions footprint in Indonesia and highlights the company's collaborative approach to maximizing asset value. It underscores both parties' commitment to leveraging innovation and technology to strengthen Indonesia's energy sector.
Nachrichten zu Halliburton Co.
|
19.02.26
|S&P 500-Papier Halliburton-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Halliburton von vor 3 Jahren gekostet (finanzen.ch)
|
12.02.26
|S&P 500-Titel Halliburton-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Halliburton von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.ch)
|
05.02.26