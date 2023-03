Highlight Event and Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Personnel

27-March-2023

Pratteln, 27 March 2023



Rolf Elgeti, member of the Board of Directors of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG, Pratteln, is stepping down from the company's Board of Directors with immediate effect for personal reasons.

The Board of Directors acknowledges the resignation with regret and expressly thanks Rolf Elgeti for his many years of valuable cooperation.

