Personalysis Announces Adrienne McDunn as New President/CEO

HOUSTON, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based Personalysis Corporation, provider of a unique personality assessment, used to create strong relationships, and unleash team productivity, recently named Adrienne McDunn as President and CEO. Adrienne takes over the role from Kerry Farrell, who remains chairman of the board. Leadership appointments are effective January 1, 2020.

Having worked with Personalysis for 28 years, Adrienne will continue the legacy of mentor, James Noland, to support growth, fulfillment and success in all aspects of individual endeavor. "I am privileged to be a part of a mission-driven company that empowers change and improves lives for the better. Personalysis is a powerful conversation catalyst to enable leadership and teams to create, collaborate and consistently perform at the highest level. With our unique perspective on Diversity and Inclusion, we quickly cut through bias and assumption to create true insight on individual differences. This enables conversations to secure agreements on how to work together to harness the collective power of diversity," said McDunn.

Large and small companies alike across a diverse array of industries have used Personalysis in their talent and leadership development programs. Individuals use Personalysis to build strong relationships with a foundation of trust and respect and to discover the work that fuels their passion and inspires productivity.

"The growth opportunities for Personalysis are immense," said McDunn. "In the future expect more innovative offerings as we pursue partnerships with established methodologies in areas of team effectiveness, change acceleration, talent development and expert systems."

Personalysis helps people truly understand themselves and others, lead full and meaningful lives, and be inspired to make a positive difference in all they do.

