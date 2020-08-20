20.08.2020 13:52:00

Personalized nutrition company Baze announces patent grant on their "feedback loop approach" to micronutrient precision

BOSTON, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Baze, personalized nutrition start-up and recent Nutraingredients Award winner announced that it has been awarded a patent for its novel "feedback loop approach" for assessing, recommending, and dosing personalized nutrients (EP3469359A1). This further strengthens Baze's position as the industry leader and protects their unique approach to providing personalized nutrient recommendations.

Philipp Schulte, CEO and co-founder of Baze says, "We applied for this patent four years ago, when the personalized nutrition industry was still in its infancy. We knew there was a better way to make personalized nutrient recommendations; we leveraged our team's mathematical, pharmaceutical, and medical backgrounds to sketch out our now-patented approach to true precision nutrition."

At the core of the patented process is the recommendation engine that takes customer's inputs—blood nutrient levels obtained from an at-home testing device, anthropometric and lifestyle data, and health goals—and turns it into precise nutrient recommendations, which can be fulfilled through targeted supplemental nutrients and nutrient-dense food options.

What especially makes this patented process truly innovative is the ability to continuously reassess biological and lifestyle inputs that can be put back into the recommendation engine. This ever-evolving feedback loop becomes more intelligent and precise as more data is leveraged. "We're thrilled by this patent approval and feel it further validates the industry-first innovative approach that we've brought to life over the years," says Schulte. 

The company is continuously expanding its set of reported micronutrient biomarkers, and are also looking to leverage other digital markers and DNA. To target nutrient needs, Baze recommends a precise supplement regimen, provided in monthly packs for easy habit building, and they have recently expanded their platform to incorporate holistic food and meal recommendations. In July, the company announced a strategic partnership with next-gen frozen food brand, Performance Kitchen

About Baze

Founded by Philipp Schulte and Dr. Isam Haddad in 2014, Baze is the first blood-based, at-home nutritional testing kit offering high-quality subscription supplements and personalized food recommendations. Baze measures micronutrient levels regularly to ensure sustainable improvement in nutritional imbalances and overall health. After analysis, the company delivers personalized, smart supplements and healthy, nutrient-dense food recommendations to customers based on their results.

Contact: press@baze.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/personalized-nutrition-company-baze-announces-patent-grant-on-their-feedback-loop-approach-to-micronutrient-precision-301115225.html

SOURCE Baze

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Life Hldg 365.50
1.78 %
Roche Hldg G 323.90
0.40 %
Novartis 78.54
0.17 %
Nestle 110.48
-0.34 %
Swiss Re 73.10
-0.49 %
CieFinRichemont 59.08
-1.63 %
ABB 23.63
-1.91 %
UBS Group 10.93
-1.97 %
CS Group 10.07
-2.38 %
Alcon 53.66
-2.86 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08:29
SMI nach Kurssprung schwächer erwartet
07:23
Weekly-Hits: Healthcare – Fantasie durch Impfstofferfolge / Logistik – Wachstumschance trotz Corona
19.08.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
18.08.20
Julius Bär: Neue Strukturierte Produkte Julius Bär
18.08.20
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
17.08.20
Tracking the Economy in Real Time
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
mehr
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche- und Regeneron-Aktien fester: Roche arbeitet mit Regeneron an REGN-COV2
Achiko-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Achiko meldet provisorisches Patent für Corona-Testkit an
Deshalb schwächelt der US-Dollar zu Euro und Franken
Zur Rose bleibt deutlich in den roten Zahlen - Zur Rose-Aktie gibt ab
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger mit Einbussen
Dufry will US-Tochter Hudson wieder integrieren und von Börse nehmen - Dufry-Aktie im Minus, Hudson-Aktie hebt ab
Darum hält sich der Euro zum US-Dollar auf hohem Niveau - zum Franken höher
US-Indizes letztendlich im Minus -- SMI schliesst in Gewinnzone -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Tendenz
Portfolio unter der Lupe: Auf diese Aktien setzt George Soros im zweiten Quartal
Apple stellt Rekord auf: Börsenwert erreicht zwei Billionen Dollar

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI & Co. im Minus -- DAX belastet -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit klaren Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt sich im Donnerstashandel schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich derweil mit rotem Vorzeichen. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB