23.06.2021 23:15:00

Personal Injury Suit Claims Unexpected Onewheel Shut-Off, Nosedive Caused Texas Man's Injuries

HOUSTON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new lawsuit against Santa Cruz-based Future Motion, Inc. claims a Texas man suffered severe injuries after his Onewheel XR transportation device suddenly shut off and nosedived mid-ride.

Bailey Cowan Heckaman PLLC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bailey Cowan Heckaman PLLC)

The suit, filed in Santa Cruz County Superior Court, accuses Future Motion of failing to uphold its duties to design, manufacture, and market a safe device. It is one of several suits to be filed against the tech company over alleged dangers associated with its Onewheel device, a single-wheel, self-balancing electric skateboard which allows riders to steer using their body weight and positioning on the board.

About the Incident
According to court documents, the lawsuit stems from an incident in May 2019 in which a Texas man had been riding his Onewheel XR board just outside his neighborhood in Benbrook, TX.

The suit claims that while the man was riding downhill on a paved residential road, the Onewheel suddenly shut off and nosedived, causing the board to "violently and unexpectedly slam into the pavement" and throw the man forward.

The man, who was wearing a helmet, suffered severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he was kept for five days, the lawsuit claims. He sustained a broken right femur that required two surgeries to repair, a dislocated right shoulder, and lacerations along the right side of his body.

Onewheel Defects Can Cause Sudden Power Shut-Offs, Suit Claims
The civil complaint claims the Plaintiff's injuries resulted from alleged defects in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of the Onewheel device.

The suit also brings causes of action for alleged failures to warn, negligent design, strict liability, and violations of the California Business and Professions Code for Future Motion allegedly downplaying risks and misleading customers into believing the Onewheel and Onewheel XR were safe.

The lawsuit seeks compensation for the man's medical expenses, lost income, and related losses, as well as punitive damages.

Bailey Cowan Heckaman is a Houston-based civil trial practice known for litigating complex claims involving products liability, toxic exposure, and serious injury. The firm has filed several personal injury and wrongful death lawsuits against Future Motion over alleged Onewheel defects for victims and families across the country. For more information, visit www.BCHLaw.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/personal-injury-suit-claims-unexpected-onewheel-shut-off-nosedive-caused-texas-mans-injuries-301318864.html

SOURCE Bailey Cowan Heckaman PLLC

﻿

