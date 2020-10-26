SMI 9’986 -0.4%  SPI 12’436 -0.6%  Dow 27’666 -2.4%  DAX 12’177 -3.7%  Euro 1.0721 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’105 -2.9%  Gold 1’902 0.3%  Dollar 0.9080 0.4%  Öl 40.4 -2.9% 
26.10.2020 20:35:00

Personal Injury Firm Witherite Law Group Moves Fort Worth Office to Proof, M2G Ventures' New Mixed-Use Development and Renovation on Fort Worth's Near Southside.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a founding partner and sole owner of Witherite Law Group, Amy Witherite has a background that's uniquely Fort Worth.

Witherite Law Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Witherite Law Group)

A native of Cowtown, Witherite grew up on the westside of the city and attended Arlington Heights High School. She enjoys the experience of a good burger at Kincaid's and fondly remembers the early morning swim practices at Panther Boys Club.  

These hometown roots, combined with the city's rich history, moved her to relocate Witherite Law Group's former Fort Worth office location on 4th Street to M2G Ventures' new Fort Worth development, Proof, on the city's Near Southside.

Effective October 23,2020 the firm's new office location is Suite 900 at 901 West Vickery in Fort Worth. Proof is representative not only of Witherite's love for the city, but also her firm's long history in the area.

And Witherite does not miss the relevance of Proof's name to her firm's core business. She acknowledged, "There's some great irony to Proof being our new office location given that's what our accident attorneys strive to achieve every day in proving our clients deserve to be treated fairly by insurance and trucking companies."

Built in 1926, Proof originally was home to Adkins-Polk Whole Grocers. As the city transformed through the years so did the building's purpose. In 2010, the building was sold to Firestone & Robertson Distilling, home of the famed TX Whiskey, another great Fort Worth brand.

Today the building has transformed into a mixed-use office and entertainment venue, without sacrificing its near century of history, an era that included speakeasies, haberdasheries, and train travel. Witherite Law Group was the second tenant to lease space in the development.

In re-locating the Fort Worth office, Witherite reflected, "Moving is never easy. Our former location played a key part in our growth. What M2G Ventures has done with Proof is a true celebration of Fort Worth's history. In our business we strive to improve the lives of each person we serve, so Proof is symbolic of what we do in its preservation and revitalization of the Near Southside."

Originally formed in 2001 as a medical malpractice law firm with less than ten employees, Witherite Law Group has evolved into one of the largest female-owned personal injury law firms in the country. Operating under the brand names 1-800-CarWreck and 1-800-TruckWreck, the firm focuses on delivering expertise, guidance and care to help innocent accident victims. 

M2G Venture inspires evolution through impact and innovation by investing in distinctive, mixed-use, and industrial development projects primarily located in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. Their properties enhance the way people interact with the environment. In addition to their 1.3 million square foot portfolio, the company specializes in limited strategic consulting for legacy projects, currently serving as the exclusive retail partner of the $200 million redevelopment of Mule Alley in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/personal-injury-firm-witherite-law-group-moves-fort-worth-office-to-proof-m2g-ventures-new-mixed-use-development-and-renovation-on-fort-worths-near-southside-301159852.html

SOURCE Witherite Law Group

