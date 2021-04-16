Personal Experience of Colorectal Cancer is an Irreverent, Cheeky Tail of Surviving, Thriving and Transforming Through Illness

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Are You S***ting Me?! How to Survive, Thrive and Transform Through Colorectal Cancer, written by Oils & Spoils blogger Kim Mullins, is available for pre-order through 1 a.m., April 22. Are You S***ting Me?! is an irreverent, yet informational play-by-play of how to navigate, understand and plan for surviving, thriving and transforming through illness.

"Personal experiences of colorectal cancer are few and far between, and the subject itself seems more taboo than talking about sex. Not that cancer is sexy, butt seriously, we need to talk about it. See what I did there?" the book's author, Kim Harris Mullins, said.

In the United States, colorectal cancer cases are on the rise, and the larges demographic for this recent uptick are millennials. According to the American Cancer Society:

Millennials born around 1990 are two times more likely to develop colon cancer and four times more likely to develop rectal cancer compared to young adults in the 1950s.

The rate of colorectal cancer has been steadily increasing among adults younger than 50 since the mid-1980s. Conversely, incidences of colorectal cancers have dropped for those over age 50.

Young adults are more likely to be diagnosed with a late stage of colorectal cancer due to the perception by both young adults and doctors that they are not likely to develop the disease.

Deaths from colorectal cancer for people younger than age 55 have increased 2 percent every year from 2007 to 2016.

Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and women.

Colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of cancer-related deaths in men and women combined.

The lifetime risk for developing colorectal cancer is 1 in 23 for men and 1 in 25 for women.

The number of new colorectal cancer cases estimated for 2020 is 147,950.

104,610 new cases of colon cancer



43,340 new cases of rectal cancer

Regardless of the "type" of cancer you might have, this book promotes:

Awareness of the rise of colorectal cancer and what you can do for prevention

The importance of early screening

How to advocate for your own health before, during, and after cancer

Unique organizational tools to help you through your journey

Reframing your brain and other coping techniques

Thriving after cancer, including living with an ostomy and paying it forward

A s***load of funny anecdotes (hey, humor helps, right?)

"During my cancer journey, I went through radiation, chemo, and surgery, which resulted in a permanent colostomy bag, post-op chemo, and external lupus caused by the chemo. Don't even get me started on jokes around being a 'bag' lady," Mullins said. "Having cancer was the scariest time of my life, and I wish I'd had someone to talk to openly about what I was experiencing. Are You S***ting Me?! is the inspirational, informational, but oh-so-hilarious guide I wish I'd had before, during, and after my struggle."

Press Contact:

Kim Harris Mullins

615-584-1986

kimharristn@gmail.com

oilsandspoils.blog, Facebook and Twitter - @oilsandspoils, Instagram - oils_and_spoils

Related Images

kim-mullins.jpg

Kim Mullins

Author of Are You S***ting Me?! How to Survive, Thrive and Transform Through Colorectal Cancer

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MTkzZ8ND-PA

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/personal-experience-of-colorectal-cancer-is-an-irreverent-cheeky-tail-of-surviving-thriving-and-transforming-through-illness-301270800.html

SOURCE Oils & Spoils