Persistent Expands Partnership With Dassault Systèmes to Strengthen Digital Transformation Capabilities in Europe

SANTA CLARA, California, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems is adding to its digital transformation capabilities in Northern Europe with an agreement to expand its partnership with Dassault Systèmes. This agreement brings industrial OEMs and suppliers to the Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE platform. Clients can reduce costs, improve supplier collaboration, drive agility and gather better field insights for future product iterations and customer support.

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform is a business experience platform available on premise or on public or private cloud. It enables clients to create powerful experiences through advanced 3D design, 3D digital mock-ups, and product lifecycle management (PLM). This platform complements Persistent's Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) and Model Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) capabilities in aerospace, automotive, industrial equipment and electronics industries. Persistent and Dassault Systèmes have partnered in the US since 2013.

Quote from John Kitchingman, Managing Director, Euronorth, Dassault Systèmes

"We are delighted to be partnering with Persistent Systems in the UK, Ireland and Benelux regions. Their proven ability to build trusted relationships, combined with the unique power of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform will ensure successful digital transformation projects for clients in multiple industries."

Quote from Jiani Zhang, President Alliance & Industrial Solutions, Persistent Systems

"We connect data across a unique industrial digital mosaic of systems and processes for our clients, resulting in a smooth data flow of consistent, correct and complete data, from design to operations and beyond. With Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, our clients get end-to-end integration as they move to new models of cloud-based systems. OEMs can see up to a 30% reduction in errors and productivity increases of up to 40%."

Together, Persistent and Dassault Systèmes provide a sophisticated collaborative foundation for product innovation and development. Improving integration across traditional silos in the industrial and manufacturing sector creates a continuous flow of data – called a digital thread – that connects the value chain from design and engineering through manufacturing and operations. With improved integration, OEMs and suppliers can now produce increasingly sophisticated products faster, at less cost and with smaller, geographically dispersed teams.

About Persistent Systems:

Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global solutions company delivering digital business acceleration, enterprise modernization and digital product engineering for businesses across all industries and geographies.

