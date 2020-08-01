Perpetual Energy Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results

CALGARY, AB, July 31, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX: PMT) Perpetual Energy Inc. ("Perpetual" or the "Company") herein releases its second quarter 2020 financial and operating results. A complete copy of Perpetual's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 can be obtained through the Company's website at www.perpetualenergyinc.com and SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

EAST EDSON TRANSACTION

On April 1, 2020, the Company sold a 50% working interest in its East Edson property in West Central Alberta to a third-party purchaser for consideration including a cash payment of $35 million and the carried interest funding of the drill, complete and tie-in costs for an eight-well drilling program (the "East Edson Transaction"). A minimum of two horizontal wells targeting development of the Wilrich formation are required to be drilled, completed and tied-in during the third quarter of 2020. The purchaser is required to complete the eight-well horizontal drilling program by April 1, 2022. The cash proceeds from the East Edson Transaction were used to repay bank debt. The eight-well development capital carry at East Edson is anticipated to restore gross production levels to more fully utilize the existing processing capacity, improve operating netbacks given the largely fixed operating cost base, and result in improved capital spending efficiency.

SECOND QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

Capital Spending, Production and Operations





In response to the significant decline in global oil prices which began in early-March, all capital investment for the second quarter of 2020 was deferred, resulting in nominal exploration and development capital spending. Expenditures on decommissioning obligations were also suspended, enabled by the Alberta Energy Regulator's ("AER") cancellation of area-based closure expenditure requirements for 2020.





Second quarter production averaged 3,662 boe/d, down 61% from 9,370 boe/d in the comparative period of 2019, due primarily to the temporary suspension of heavy oil production in response to low oil prices, and the sale of a 50% working interest in the East Edson property in West Central Alberta, effective April 1, 2020 . Compared to the first quarter of 2020, production declined by 51% or 3,817 boe/d. The closing of the East Edson Transaction on April 1, 2020 , combined with natural declines at East Edson of 6%, reduced West Central production by 3,062 boe/d or 80% of the total production decline from the first quarter. The shut-in of Eastern Alberta heavy oil production due to low oil prices contributed the remaining 755 boe/d decrease. As Western Canadian Select prices improved materially from their April lows, the Company began reactivating certain low-cost heavy oil production in mid-May 2020 and has continued to ramp up production as oil prices recover. By mid-July, Perpetual had restarted all heavy oil production with the exception of approximately 250 bbl/d of higher cost production in certain pools at Mannville .





Financial Highlights

Realized revenue was $13.15 /boe in the second quarter of 2020, 38% lower than the comparative period of 2019 ( $21.26 /boe). The decrease was due largely to the 88% decrease in Perpetual's realized natural gas price to $0.28 /Mcf driven by hedging losses, combined with a 66% decline in realized NGL prices.





Perpetual's realized oil price of $67.56 /bbl was 35% higher than the second quarter of 2019, and included realized hedging gains on crude oil derivative contracts of $2.3 million or $44.32 /bbl (Q2 2019 – realized hedging losses of $1.2 million or $11.30 /bbl) on second quarter production. Excluding realized hedging gains and losses, Perpetual's realized oil price was $23.24 /bbl in the second quarter of 2020, down 62% from $61.31 /bbl in the prior year period. During the second quarter of 2020, WTI and WCS hedge positions for the remainder of 2020 were substantially offset by similar arrangements, resulting in a $6.5 million unrealized gain as at June 30, 2020 . WTI-WCS differential hedges remain in place for the remainder of 2020 on an average of 567 bbl/d at a fixed differential of US$19.50 /bbl.





Perpetual's realized NGL price for the second quarter of 2020 was $17.35 /bbl, down 66% from the second quarter of 2019, reflecting a decrease in all NGL component prices which moved lower in concert with lower WTI light oil prices. Realized prices in the second quarter of 2020 were also impacted by realized hedging losses of $1.15 /bbl (Q2 2019 – realized losses of $0.15 /bbl) on Perpetual's 350 bbl/d basis differential hedge between WTI and Edmonton condensate pricing that expired on June 30, 2020 .





Perpetual has a first lien, reserve-based credit facility (the "Credit Facility"). Perpetual had available liquidity at June 30, 2020 of $6.6 million , comprised of the Credit Facility's $20 million Borrowing Limit, less current borrowings and letters of credit of $11.1 million and $2.3 million , respectively. Subsequent to quarter end, Perpetual has reduced its outstanding letters of credit to $1.3 million . The next Borrowing Limit redetermination has been extended from July 31, 2020 to August 10, 2020 to provide the lenders additional time to complete their review. If not extended, the Credit Facility will cease to revolve, and all outstanding advances will be repayable on November 30, 2020 .

SEQUOIA LITIGATION UPDATE

On January 13, 2020, the Court of Queen's Bench (the "Court") issued its written decision related to the Statement of Claim filed on August 3, 2018 against Perpetual and its President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") with respect to the Company's disposition of shallow gas assets in Eastern Alberta to an unrelated third party on October 1, 2016 (the "Sequoia Litigation"). The decision dismissed and struck all claims against the Company's CEO and all but one of the claims filed by PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. LIT in its capacity as trustee in bankruptcy (the "Trustee") against Perpetual. The Court did not find that the test for summary dismissal relating to whether the transaction was an arm's length transfer for purposes of section 96(1) of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (the "BIA") was met, on the balance of probabilities. Accordingly, the BIA claim was not dismissed or struck and only that part of the claim can continue against Perpetual. The Trustee filed a notice of appeal with the Court of Appeal of Alberta, challenging the entire decision, and Perpetual and its CEO filed a similar notice of appeal contesting the BIA claim portion of the decision. The appeal proceedings are scheduled to be heard in December 2020.

On September 24, 2019, Perpetual filed an application for security for costs of the appeal. On January 28, 2020, the Court of Appeal issued its decision with respect to Perpetual's security for costs application, requiring the Trustee to post security with the Court of Appeal in the amount of $0.2 million. Applications filed by the Trustee to appeal the security for costs decision and alter the reasons for the decision were dismissed at a hearing held on June 18, 2020. Costs of $0.1 million were awarded by the Court of Appeal on July 1, 2020.

On February 25, 2020, Perpetual filed a second application to strike and summarily dismiss the BIA claim on the basis that there was no transfer at undervalue, and Sequoia was not insolvent at the time of the transaction nor caused to be insolvent by the transaction. Applications for security for costs for future litigation were also filed at that time. In July 2020, the Orphan Well Association ("OWA"), certain oil and gas companies, and six municipalities applied to intervene in the second BIA dismissal application proceedings. The OWA and certain oil and gas companies will be permitted to intervene in the proceedings which will take place on October 1 and 2, 2020.

Management expects that the Company is more likely than not to be completely successful in defending against the Sequoia Litigation such that no damages will be awarded against it, and therefore, no amounts have been accrued as a liability in Perpetual's financial statements.

OUTLOOK

Perpetual currently anticipates that five wells of the eight-well carried interest drilling program at the 50% owned East Edson property will be drilled in the second half of 2020, with two wells tied-in to production late in the third quarter followed by three wells commencing production early in the first quarter of 2021. While oil prices have recovered from their second quarter lows, capital expenditures for the remainder of 2020 in Eastern Alberta at Ukalta have been deferred, pending a sustained recovery of WTI oil prices to the US$45.00/bbl level.

With the reactivation of shut-in heavy oil production and the contribution from the first two carried interest wells at East Edson in late-September, production is forecast to increase in the third quarter to 4,500 to 4,700 boe/d (32% liquids). Fourth quarter production is anticipated to increase to 5,200 to 5,400 boe/d (28% liquids) with the full impact of the two East Edson wells. An additional 250 bbl/d of heavy oil production could be re-started if WTI oil prices increase above the US$45.00/bbl level.

Abandonment and reclamation expenditures will also remain suspended for the second half of the year, enabled by the AER's cancellation of area-based closure expenditure requirements for 2020. We are optimistic that funding from the Alberta Site Rehabilitation program may facilitate the advancement of abandonment and reclamation projects previously planned for 2020, with $0.3 million of applications approved to date.

Minimization of operating and corporate costs will remain a priority, as will ensuring employees remain safe and healthy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Financial and Operating Highlights Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30 (Cdn$ thousands, except volume and per share amounts) 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Financial











Oil and natural gas revenue 3,722 19,235 (81%) 14,219 41,434 (66%) Net loss (8,831) (36,276) 76% (68,549) (41,168) (67%) Per share – basic and diluted(2) (0.15) (0.60) 75% (1.13) (0.68) (66%) Cash flow from (used in) operating activities (2,777) 4,295 (165%) (5,891) 13,587 (143%) Adjusted funds flow(1) (3,328) 3,649 (191%) (6,929) 10,011 (169%) Per share – basic and diluted(2) (0.05) 0.06 (183%) (0.11) 0.17 (165%) Total assets 132,772 292,827 (55%) 132,772 292,827 (55%) Revolving bank debt 11,080 37,806 (71%) 11,080 37,806 (71%) Term loan, principal amount 45,000 45,000 – 45,000 45,000 – TOU share margin demand loan, principal amount – 13,515 (100%) – 13,515 (100%) Senior notes, principal amount 33,580 33,580 – 33,580 33,580 – TOU share investment – (27,635) (100%) – (27,635) (100%) Net working capital deficiency(1) 8,873 10,251 (13%) 8,873 10,251 (13%) Net debt(1) 98,533 112,517 (12%) 98,533 112,517 (12%) Capital expenditures (11) 5,200 (100%) 5,222 6,438 (19%) Net proceeds on acquisitions and dispositions (34,661) – 100% (34,661) – 100% Net capital expenditures (34,672) 5,200 767% (29,439) 6,438 557% Common shares outstanding (thousands)(3)











End of period 60,894 60,337 1% 60,894 60,337 1% Weighted average – basic and diluted 60,776 60,154 1% 60,725 60,133 1% Operating











Daily average production











Natural gas (MMcf/d) 16.9 44.5 (62%) 25.2 47.2 (47%) Oil (bbl/d) 573 1,207 (53%) 946 1,164 (19%) NGL (bbl/d) 268 754 (64%) 437 770 (43%) Total (boe/d) 3,662 9,370 (61%) 5,570 9,803 (43%) Average prices











Realized natural gas price ($/Mcf) 0.28 2.25 (88%) 0.86 2.93 (71%) Realized oil price ($/bbl) 67.56 50.01 35% 43.18 45.76 (6%) Realized NGL price ($/bbl) 17.35 51.34 (66%) 30.62 41.61 (26%) Wells drilled – gross (net)











Natural gas – (–) – (–)

– (–) – (–)

Oil – (–) 3 (3.0)

4 (4.0) 3 (3.0)

Total – (–) 3 (3.0)

4 (4.0) 3 (3.0)



(1) These are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" below. (2) Based on weighted average basic common shares outstanding for the period. (3) All common shares are net of shares held in trust (June 30, 2020 – 0.6 million; June 30, 2019 – 0.8 million). See "Note 14 to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements".

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

About Perpetual

Perpetual is an oil and natural gas exploration, production and marketing company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Perpetual owns a diversified asset portfolio, including liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta, heavy oil and shallow natural gas in eastern Alberta, with longer term opportunities through undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta. Additional information on Perpetual can be accessed at www.sedar.com or from the Corporation's website at www.perpetualenergyinc.com.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

