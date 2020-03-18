Pernod Ricard USA Produces Hand Sanitizer to Help U.S. Combat COVID-19 Virus

NEW YORK, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, premium wine & spirits leader Pernod Ricard USA answered the Trump Administration's call to action announcing that it will produce and donate hand sanitizer to help in the national fight against the COVID-19 virus.

The hand sanitizer will be produced at all of Pernod Ricard USA's manufacturing sites, including: their facility in Fort Smith, Arkansas, Smooth Ambler Spirits (Lewisburg, WV), Rabbit Hole Distillery (Louisville, KY) and TX Whiskey Distillery (Ft. Worth, TX).

"Our company is proud to support the efforts of the Administration and communities across the country in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic," said Ann Mukherjee, Chairman and CEO, Pernod Ricard North America.

Mukherjee credited federal officials, including Dr. Peter Navarro, Assistant to the President for Trade and Manufacturing, for their role in helping Pernod Ricard USA quickly navigate several regulatory hurdles and obtain the necessary approvals to produce American-made hand sanitizer. "In coordination with Dr. Navarro and the White House Task Force, we are utilizing our network of American manufacturing sites to help curb the national shortage of hand sanitizer which we will produce and donate for domestic use."

"The health and safety of our employees – and our communities – is our top priority," Mukherjee said. "In times like this it is important that everyone, especially companies with strong U.S. roots, like ours, prioritize good corporate citizenship and step up in the name of the greater good. I am glad that we were able to form this public/private partnership and repurpose our spirits production facilities to meet a pressing, national need."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) commended Pernod Ricard USA's efforts, saying, "I am proud of Kentucky job creators who are stepping up during this national emergency to help keep communities and families safe. America remains strong and resilient, and the commitment of Pernod Ricard USA and the workers at Rabbit Hole Distillery to help face this challenge is the kind of generous response we need to stay that way."

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR), who represents the city of Fort Smith, expressed his appreciation for Pernod Ricard USA's initiative in Ft. Smith. "Our top priority during this crisis is the health and safety of all Americans. It's great to see Pernod Ricard USA prioritizing a national need over short-term business gains to make an impact during this national emergency," Womack said.

Pernod Ricard USA is working with the U.S. Government on plans for distribution of the hand sanitizer.

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second-largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 800 employees across the country. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Avión® Tequila, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Malibu®, Martell® Cognac, Olmeca Altos® Tequila , Beefeater® Gin, Del Maguey® Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47® Gin, Plymouth® Gin, Seagram's® Extra Dry Gin, Malfy® Gin, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Midleton® Irish Whiskey, Powers® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast® Irish Whiskey, Aberlour® Single Malt Scotch Whisky; Lillet®; Smithworks® Vodka, Jefferson's® Bourbon, Smooth Ambler® Whiskey, Rabbit Hole® Whiskey, Pernod® and Ricard®; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards, Campo Viejo® and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines.

As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Our products bring people together and serve a valuable role in society. We encourage responsible consumption of our products and fight alcohol misuse in society by evolving our business and our marketing, taking action on harmful drinking and engaging with our stakeholders for real change. As a founding member of the Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility (Responsibility.org), we are proud to be a part of the campaigns that have worked to produce a 29% reduction in underage drinking over the past 10 years.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pernod-ricard-usa-produces-hand-sanitizer-to-help-us-combat-covid-19-virus-301026216.html

SOURCE Pernod Ricard USA