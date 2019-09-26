Pernod Ricard USA Launches Portfolio Gift Guide

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pernod Ricard USA®, the leading luxury global wine and spirits company, has announced today the third iteration of its official Gift Guide. The only beverage company to offer a full portfolio of gifting options in every category, the gift guide provides a wide range of items priced from $20 to $14,000. The one-stop-shop for all beverage gifting needs offers a selection from the company's leading spirits such as Absolut® Vodka, Avión® Tequila, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Martell® Cognac, Midleton® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast® Irish Whiskey, Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne, Mumm Napa® sparkling wines and many more.

"We are excited to unveil our official gift guide again this year and provide a seamless option to fulfill our high end clientele's gifting needs," says Kate Zaman, Pernod Ricard Director New Business Development. "The holidays are extremely important to us and we constantly look to make the shopping experience easy and enjoyable."

In addition to gift sets, customizable engraved bottles and crystal glassware, Pernod Ricard is unveiling two top-tier luxury bar carts providing a solution for everyone within the portfolio. The first offering is the Acrylic Bar Cart and includes The Glenlivet Founder's Reserve, Avión Silver Tequila and Absolut Elyx Vodka making it the perfect starter kit for entertaining needs. The second tier is the Prestige Bar Cart and comes fully stocked with the entire prestige collection, crystal glassware and bartender-approved tools which instantly transforms home entertainment spaces into luxurious rooms, fully ready for any party or nightcap.

Pernod Ricard's official gift guide is available now. For all your gifting needs, please visit here.

About Pernod Ricard USA®

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second-largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Avión® Tequila, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Malibu®, Martell® Cognac, Olmeca Altos® Tequila , Beefeater® Gin, Del Maguey® Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47® Gin, Plymouth® Gin, Seagram's® Extra Dry Gin, Malfy® Gin, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Midleton® Irish Whiskey, Powers® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast® Irish Whiskey, Aberlour® Single Malt Scotch Whisky; Lillet®; Smithworks® Vodka, Smooth Ambler® Whiskey, Rabbit Hole® Whiskey, Pernod® and Ricard®; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards, Campo Viejo® and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 700 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information on this, please visit: www.responsibility.org .

