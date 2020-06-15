Pernod Ricard North America Announces Executive Appointments

NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pernod Ricard North America has announced several executive appointments aimed at accelerating its transformation into an ever-more consumer-centric company, simplifying ways of working and ruthlessly prioritizing for increased effectiveness.

The moves come six months after CEO Ann Mukherjee, a consumer-goods company veteran, took the helm and set out to ignite growth in Pernod Ricard's leading market. The new appointees, all of whom will report to Ann, include:

Pam Forbus, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard North America. A consumer packaged goods industry thought leader with a strong track record of creating and leading initiatives that deliver sustainable revenue growth, Pam joins the company from Walt Disney Studio Entertainment, where she served as Senior Vice President, Consumer Experience, Insights, Data Strategy, Analytics and Planning. Previously, Pam held senior marketing positions at PepsiCo and Frito-Lay North America. In her new role, she will accelerate the development of increasingly consumer-centric marketing strategies for Pernod Ricard USA's portfolio of leading premium spirits brands. Pam replaces Jonas Tahlin, who decided to leave Pernod Ricard several months ago to pursue other career interests.

Pierre Joncourt, Senior Vice President, Pernod Ricard NA Operations. Pierre is a 23-year Pernod Ricard veteran who is moving from his current post as VP, Cognac, Martell Mumm Perrier Jouet. In his new assignment, Pierre will enhance Operations excellence across North America by developing a regional manufacturing strategy, launching a dedicated team to manage the complexities of the supply chain, and improving speed to market for new products, which are critically important in the North American spirits and wine industry.

Guillaume Thomas, Chief Transformation Officer, Pernod Ricard NA. Guillaume is a 15-year Pernod Ricard veteran who is moving from his current role as Chief Financial Officer, Pernod Ricard NA. As Chief Transformation Officer. Guillaume will shape the future of our business by creating and successfully embedding industry-leading capabilities focused on breakthrough predictive business and commercial insights and advanced analytics to drive data-driven tech-based decision making at the speed of business. He will also partner directly with Pernod Ricard's Paris headquarters, planning and driving the key initiatives led by Global Chairman Alexandre Ricard as part of the company's "Transform and Accelerate" strategy.

Mauve Croizat, Chief Financial Officer, Pernod Ricard NA. Mauve is a 13-year Pernod Ricard veteran who is moving from her current role as CFO, The Absolut Company, which she joined after having held several Finance managerial positions at Pernod Ricard USA. In her new position, Mauve will enhance the company's financial performance by driving a deeper understanding of the North American region's business needs and developing best-in-class processes.

Nicolas Krantz, President and CEO, Corby Spirit and Wine. Nicolas is a 21-year Pernod Ricard veteran who is moving from his current role as Managing Director, Pernod Ricard Winemakers, Spain. He replaces Patrick O'Driscoll, who announced that he plans to retire after a distinguished, accomplished career at Pernod Ricard. Ann Mukherjee said, "I'm very grateful for Patrick's strong contributions to Corby's success, and appreciate that he is assisting Nicolas on his transition into our North America business."

In another PR NA executive change, Julien Hemard, Chief Commercial Officer, Spirits, Pernod Ricard USA, will leave his current role effective June 30, 2020 to become Group Sales Chief Transformation Officer, Pernod Ricard, based at the company's headquarters in Paris. A 25-year Pernod Ricard veteran, Julien will be responsible for driving the direction of commercial sales organizations around the world, drawing upon his successful tenure at Pernod Ricard USA, as well as at Pernod Ricard affiliates in Asia and Australia. Ann Mukherjee said, "I'd like to thank Julien for his many accomplishments leading the PR USA Sales team, and I am pleased that he will continue to partner with us in his new global role." A search for Julien's successor at PR USA is in progress.

Mukherjee said, "As we adapt to an ever-changing marketplace, I'm confident that these leadership changes – along with the combined strength of our spirits and wines portfolio and our teams throughout the U.S. and Canada – will enable Pernod Ricard North America to generate sustainable growth that beats the market."

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €9,182 million in FY19. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has developed through organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard's brands are distributed across 160+ markets and by its own salesforce in 73 markets. The Group's decentralised organisation empowers its 19,000 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of "Créateurs de Convivialité." As reaffirmed by the Group's three-year strategic plan, "Transform and Accelerate," deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard's strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics. As illustrated by the 2030 Agenda supporting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), "We bring good times from a good place." In recognition of Pernod Ricard's strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis and is ranked No. 1 in the beverage sector in Vigeo Eiris. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nation's Global Compact LEAD company. Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index. For further information, please visit http://www.pernod-ricard.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pernod-ricard-north-america-announces-executive-appointments-301076960.html

SOURCE Pernod Ricard USA